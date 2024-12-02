Ghanaian business moguls Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong cast their votes in the Special Voting exercise held on Monday, December 2, 2024

They cast their ballots at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency together with other special voters

The video got many people talking specifically about how Maa Lydia and her fierce competitor, John Dumelo, closely marked them during the voting process

Ghanaian business moguls Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong participated in the Special Voting exercise held on December 2, 2024, ahead of the main election on December 7, 2024.

Despite and Ofori Sarpong vote

Despite and Ofori Sarpong cast their ballots at the Legon Police Station in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

In a video, the two business moguls were seen arriving at the venue together. Despite subsequently cast his ballot first and Ernest Ofori Sarpong followed suit.

As this happened, the current MP for Ayawasdo West Wuogon Maa Lydia and her close competitor, John Dumelo, were seen closely marking them as they cast their votes.

Reactions to Despite and Ofori Sarpong voting

Many people questioned why the two business moguls cast their votes in the Special Voting exercise, claiming they were not eligible to vote in this round.

Others countered this position, arguing that the two business leaders own a media house known as Despite Media, which they submitted qualifies them to be classified as special voters.

Special Voting is a provision in Ghanaian elections where a separate day is reserved for specific groups of people, such as security officers and media practitioners, to vote. The rationale is to give them a window to exercise their democratic right since they are expected to be busy on election day.

Below are the diverse opinions from social media users:

@tin_kudi said:

"Mama Lydia and John Dumelo dey do Sergio Ramos work for the back there."

@skkutu said:

"The whole world knows DESPITE and his ENTIRE squad and all of their influence in East Legon are voting NPP. Nanka, what, they should give their vote to BOTTOM up Approach Dumelo? 😂😂."

@Zinidine322672 said:

"Even the rich men are voting, then U poor man be there saying u won't go and vote. Someone would be given 1 cigarette, and he will choose ur leader for u."

@reggiefaxt said:

"The comments dey funny me, person wey dey own a media company, and you’re here accusing him not to vote on special voting day 🤣🤣🤣 , make u no find money and continue playing 🤣."

@deyong0888 said:

"Are they part of the special voters? Thought the special voters were men and women of the security service, members of the electoral commission and the media."

@Ismogammends said:

"These men own media houses... so they fall under that category."

