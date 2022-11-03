Nadia Buari Professes Her Love For Her Mother; Drops Stunning Photos; Fans Admire Her Beauty
- Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shared a lovely picture of her beautiful mother on her Instagram account, with over 5 million followers
- The award-winning actress celebrated her mother with the post while expressing her gratitude and professing her love for her mother
- Her post sparked reactions from her fans, who took to the comment section to admire Nadia Buari's beauty and youthful features
Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has blessed the timeline of her followers with beautiful photos of her mother.
In a post she made on her social media account, the actress' beautiful mother was rocking a brown lace dress. Caddy Buari, who seemed to be at an event, styled her look with a tulle coat with long puff sleeves parted into two sections from her mid-wrists.
The coat was a perfect complement to Caddy Buari's lace dress which had single-hand straps on both arms as she opted for less-revealing clothing. As the photo was taken, Nadia Buari's mother looked young and wore a pretty smile.
Celebrating and appreciating her mother, Nadia Buari told her followers how no time was long enough to tell her mother how much she loved her. She captioned it;
I could spend eternity with my mom and that is still not enough time to tell her how much I truly love her.
Dear @caddybuari...Thank You! ❤️
Fans Are Filled With Admiration For Nadia Buari's Mother
ediz_collection
For a second, I thought that's you
mede_mauda
The Apple indeed didn’t fall far from its tree. Wha! . Such beauty to behold
_ameh.v
Your mum is so beautiful ❤️
adimsnancy
And she's still very young, wow,God bless her
iamsokachikwuuk
She is so beautiful
Nadia Buari, Mother And Siblings Turn Heads With Halloween Costume; Photos Spark Massive Reactions
In other Nadia Buari-related news, the celebrated actress and her adorable family celebrated Halloween in grand style.
Nadia Buari, her mother and siblings rocked their various costumes, adding a spooky effect with their makeup and masks. The photos from their private Halloween celebration sparked reactions from netizens who had but love for the Buari family.
