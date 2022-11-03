Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shared a lovely picture of her beautiful mother on her Instagram account, with over 5 million followers

The award-winning actress celebrated her mother with the post while expressing her gratitude and professing her love for her mother

Her post sparked reactions from her fans, who took to the comment section to admire Nadia Buari's beauty and youthful features

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has blessed the timeline of her followers with beautiful photos of her mother.

In a post she made on her social media account, the actress' beautiful mother was rocking a brown lace dress. Caddy Buari, who seemed to be at an event, styled her look with a tulle coat with long puff sleeves parted into two sections from her mid-wrists.

Nadia Buari shares photo of her mom Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: UGC

The coat was a perfect complement to Caddy Buari's lace dress which had single-hand straps on both arms as she opted for less-revealing clothing. As the photo was taken, Nadia Buari's mother looked young and wore a pretty smile.

Celebrating and appreciating her mother, Nadia Buari told her followers how no time was long enough to tell her mother how much she loved her. She captioned it;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

I could spend eternity with my mom and that is still not enough time to tell her how much I truly love her.

Dear @caddybuari...Thank You! ❤️

Fans Are Filled With Admiration For Nadia Buari's Mother

ediz_collection

For a second, I thought that's you

mede_mauda

The Apple indeed didn’t fall far from its tree. Wha! . Such beauty to behold

_ameh.v

Your mum is so beautiful ❤️

adimsnancy

And she's still very young, wow,God bless her

iamsokachikwuuk

She is so beautiful

Nadia Buari, Mother And Siblings Turn Heads With Halloween Costume; Photos Spark Massive Reactions

In other Nadia Buari-related news, the celebrated actress and her adorable family celebrated Halloween in grand style.

Nadia Buari, her mother and siblings rocked their various costumes, adding a spooky effect with their makeup and masks. The photos from their private Halloween celebration sparked reactions from netizens who had but love for the Buari family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh