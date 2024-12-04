Ghanaian comedian Funny Face got many of his fans emotional when he shared a video of his transformational look

The actor, who has a history of mental health crises, was seen rocking a two-piece kaftan, church shoes and a clean haircut

Many people in the comment section were left in awe of his transformation as they gave praises to God and left inspiring messages

Embattled comedian Funny Face got many of his fans excited and full of praise when he shared a lovely video of himself looking handsome and transformed.

Funny Face transformational look

In the video Funny Face shared on his Instagram page, he was spotted wearing a two-piece kaftan made of the same colourful fabric.

He completed his look by wearing black church shoes, and his neatly done haircut made him look handsome.

The video was edited with gospel musician Yaw Sarpong's all-time hit song, Wo Haw Ne Sen, which, when translated from Twi into English, means "What is your worry."

In the caption of the Instagram post, Funny Face praised God for helping him overcome his mental health issues.

"TO GOD BE THE GLORY 🙏👑❤️🫶"

Funny Face's handsome look

Reactions to Funny Face's video

Many people in the comment section talked about Funny Face's transformation. they noted that he looked handsome in his two-piece kaftan, church shoes and clean haircut.

Many of his followers praised God for helping him regain self-awareness as he overcame a mental health crisis.

The heartwarming messages people left in the comment section are below:

lamisigmb said:

"Why am I emotional? It is well my brother ❤️"

kobbychronix said:

"Dear God ,u know the deepest wish of thy humble servant ,may u locate him ,answer his prayer and elevate him to know u more,abide in u and bless others ,I believe greater thing awaits u @therealfunnyface It is well"

pris.cy1 said:

"Remember Jesus deliberately delayed for 4 days for Larserus to die so he will wake him up from death for all eyes to witness his power. Yes God can delay but he delays to prepare better plans for us. Stay focused, trust him. He will rise you up soon. Love❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mariansakyibea said:

"You are Cherish and loved 😍, never forget that"

mak_kete said:

"You will always overcome the serpent Funny❤️ because God's Grace 🌠 got u covered. Their wicked act can't kill ur light💡 God chose u for a special purpose ✅ He's doing alot behind the scenes on ur behalf....keep trusting 🔥🔥🔥"

giftyboye2 said:

"God will never forsake you 😢you will soon come out from your burdens victorious IJM Amen"

Funny Face hails his videographer

YEN.com.gh reported that embattled comedian Funny Face praised his videographer, Ekow, for sticking by his side through thick and thin.

In an emotional video, the comedian, who has a history of mental illness, thanked Ekow for helping him quit certain poor habits that impeded his growth.

Funny Face got vulnerable in the video as he spoke about the measures he had put in place to combat his mental health issues.

