Throwback photo of Lil Win that tells his rags to riches story trends online

An old photo of Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur Lil Win has started going viral

The photo showed the actor in his early ages as he worked as a shoemaker

Lil Win has grown to become an award-winning actor, businessman, proprietor and now footballer

A throwback photo of actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah famed as Lil Win has gone viral and motivated many people who know about the actor's current exploits.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Lil Win was seen keeping a straight face as he engaged in his job.

The younger version of the actor appeared to be understudying a cobbler as it appeared he was trying to get a shoe fixed.

He appeared quite gloomy as he looked into the camera at the time the photo was being taken.

Lil Win was seen wearing a blue shirt which he had unbuttoned fully and was seen holding a hammer in his hand.

Judging from the throwback photo and his current photos, one can say he had not changed much - what had changed was his fortunes.

Currently, Lil Win can be considered as one of the wealthiest entertainers in the country having had an illustrious acting career.

At the apogee of his TV career, he shifted into music and produced a number of hit songs.

Soon afterwards, he moved into school business and has a huge school to his credit.

Recently, the comic actor has ventured into football and has signed for New Edubiase with the hopes of having some good fortunes there as well.

Fans react to the throwback

Many fans and followers of the actor took to the comment section to react to the old photo of te actor.

ahetogwin commented:

"Highest Paid Player In Ghana currently lol"

helena7695 noted:

"How you people ask this question ahh even in his old age we can still identify him. Tv3 paa"

queenfrancah2021 recognized the actor at once:

"Kojo Nkansah a.k.a Lil Wayne"

