Actress Nana Ama McBrown has subtly replied to critics who called her out for dressing indecently to Prophet Biahen's birthday party

In the photos she shared, she shared an up-close photo from behind that indicated that she wore an inner that matched her skin tone

Many people shared their views on her outfit, while others hailed her by referring to her as Her Excellency

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has cleared the air after many social media users criticised her for dressing indecently for Prophet Boahen's birthday party on November 28, 2024, at the Reign House Chapel.

Nana Ama McBrown clears the air on her indecent outfit at Prophet Boahen's birthday. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

McBrown slays in pink

For her look to Prophet Boahen's birthday party, Mrs McBrown Mensah a sleeveless pink corseted gown that was styled with beads handcrafted on it.

The bottom part of the dress had long bits and pieces of tulle fabric attached to the ends of the corset gown to form a skirt.

However, one controversial thing about the look was that many people thought the Onua Showtime host did not wear anything underneath the tulle fabric.

The 47-year-old actress cleared those doubts and silenced critics when she shared up-close photos of herself showing the inner of the outfit. The inner was a fabric that matched her skin tone, creating that clear skin effect.

"Not too late for you to Shine 🔆HEREXCELLENCY," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Photos of McBrown in pink

Reactions to McBrown's pink dress

Many people cheered her on in the comment section by referring to her as Her Excellency and gushing over how beautiful she looked in her pink corseted gown.

Others took a swipe at gospel singer Empress Gifty by saying McBrown was the queen of all persons referred to as Empress.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

mimaafrikamusic said:

"Her Excellency 🥰🥰😍❤️"

akosua_becklyn_ said:

"Her Royal Majesty❤️Your Highness❤️HER EXCELLENCY ❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌"

donmakavelle24 said:

"My Favorite Celebrity in the world Nana Ama MC Brown you're blessed beyond measure and no Man or woman born out of a woman can bring you down 🌎😍😍"

amaparriseh said:

"Empressfoc nyinaaa excellency👏"

lushlahai said:

"Your excellency 🔥❤️I adore u"

akosua6252 said:

"Oh so stretch is under the dress, and we all thought it was her body inside 😂wow 😂"

im.ella.luv said:

"Her Excellency mpa 😍😍😍, lane of your own Nana ❤️"

Empress Gifty and McBrown's Empress battle

YEN.com.gh reported that Gospel singer Empress Gifty was allegedly feuding with actress Nana Ama McBrown over the title of being called Empress.

Empress Gifty was the interim host of UTV's United Showbiz on November 30, 2024. She told Ghanaians that her name, Empress, was gazetted, and she was not called that name for the fun of it.

The gospel singer's video comes after the actress attended Prophet Boahen's birthday party and cautioned her fans to refrain from calling her Empress but rather Her Excellency.

