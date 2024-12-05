Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah dazzled in a blue gown, a giant afro wig and heavy makeup as she celebrated her birthday

The star actress turned 41 on December 5, 2024, and many of her celebrity friends took to the post's comments section to celebrate her

Her fervent fans also talked about how gorgeous Jackie looked in the photos and also left sweet messages for her in the comments

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah celebrated her 41st birthday on December 5, 2024, and shared beautiful pictures to mark her special day.

Jackie Appiah celebrates her 41st birthday in a beautiful afro wig and blue gown. Image Credit: @jackieappiah

Jackie Appiah's birthday outfit

Jackie Appiah took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of herself slaying in a metallic blue gown.

The waistline and the neckline of the gown were styled with white and blue flower elements that elevated the beauty of her dress.

Her makeup was effortless, highlighting her facial features and elevating her beauty. She rocked a giant afro wig and completed her look with chandelier earrings.

In the caption of one of the Instagram posts about her birthday, Jackie Appiah noted that she was not celebrating her birthday, but rather her blessings in life.

"I’m not just celebrating my birthday, I’m celebrating the fact that I have so much to be grateful for. Here’s to me 🥂."

Below are Jackie Appiah's birthday photos:

Reactions to Jackie Appiah's birthday photos

Musicians Emelia Brobbey, Sister Deborah, Empress Gifty, and several celebrities thronged the comment section to wish Jackie Appiah a happy birthday.

Her fervent fans were not left out, as they wrote heartwarming birthday messages to her and also talked about how gorgeous she looked in the photos.

Below are the birthday wishes people left in the comments section of Jackie Appiah's birthday photos:

emeliabrobbey said:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️🤍🤍🤍"

djswitchghana said:

"Long Life Queen 🎉🎉❤️"

clementosuarez said:

"Happy birthday to the December queen. Walk on us my love."

empress_gifty said:

"Happy birthday sweetheart."

sisterdeborah said:

"Happy Birthday Jackie! Chop life 🥂💙✨🍰😘🎉"

miss_akua.esq said:

"Happy birthday beautiful. Keep aging with grace😍"

soromotoochukwu said:

"Jackie Appiah is one celebrity I’ve loved for the longest time. Something about her just warms my heart 🥹❤️ Happy birthday queen."

tricia_tee_ said:

"Happy birthday ma @jackieappiah more good life 😍😍😍😍 today is still my birthday ❤️❤️❤️"

Below are more birthday photos of Jackie Appiah:

Jackie's son Damien wears a hair bonnet

YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang got many people talking when he stepped out in public wearing a hair bonnet.

The actress' son was seen with the New Force Party leader Nana Kwame Bediako as they walked along the corridors of the University of Ghana.

The visit to Legon by the man formerly known as Cheddar was to campaign ahead of Ghana's upcoming general election on December 7, 2024.

