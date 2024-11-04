Star actress Jackie Appiah won the Best Actress award at the recently held 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs)

Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah won one of the most coveted awards at the just-ended 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs), which were held in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 2, 2024.

Jackie Appiah wins Best Actress at the 2024 AMAA. Image Credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah wins Best Actress

Jackie won the Best Actress award in a Leading Role for her exceptional performance in the movie Red Carpet.

The prestigious award marked a new milestone in her remarkable acting career and underscored her dedication to her craft over two decades.

Jackie Appiah’s journey with the AMAA began in 2007, when she won her first award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie Beyonce.

Jackie Appiah's outfit

In a set of photos that surfaced on social media, the star actress wore a star-studded red corseted gown that accentuated her well-defined curves.

Her frontal lace wig was let to hang across her back, and her makeup was flawless, highlighting her beautiful facial features.

The A Taste of Sin star posed with her award in lovely photos that have taken over social media.

Jackie Appiah with the Best Actress award.

Jackie Appiah's congratulatory messages

Many people congratulated Jackie Appiah on securing the Best Actress award at the recently held 2024 AMAA. Others also talked about how gorgeous she looked in her red outfit.

Below are the heartwarming messages from Ghanaians:

diamondherty said:

"Congratulations Jackie 👏"

dimple_dorrent said:

"Congratulations Queen J ❤️❤️👏👏"

naa.kuorkor.3 said:

Congratulations beautiful Jackie🥳❤️

itz_payson_one said:

🔥👏🙌❤️Congratulations Queen

Jackie Appiah's photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh