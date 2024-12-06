Black Sherif has addressed the rift between him and controversial Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale

This comes after Shatta Wale's stern warning for Black Sherif to avoid picking up 'beef' with him

Black Sherif said he was in no place to give the ongoing rift any more attention than it has already gained

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif opened up about his feud with Shatta Wale for the first time during his interview with City 105.1 FM in Nigeria.

The rift began when Shatta Wale made demeaning remarks about Black Sherif's fashion sense while on Glitch Africa's Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast.

Black Sherif shared some posts which appeared to be subliminal shots to the dancehall star. Shatta Wale got furious and threatened to end Black Sherif's career.

According to Black Sherif, he used to be a troll on social media. However, he toned the habit down and is not interested in the online exchange of shade.

When he was asked about Shatta Wale's warning to end his career, the 22-year-old youngster said,

"The kind of attention I'm supposed to give that thing to even have something to say, I don't have. It's pretty irrelevant in my world. The discourse and everything. You have to care about something to talk about it. I don't care. That's it. And that's not in a disrespectful way."

Black Sherif added that he was focused on his path and could not be bothered by sinister motives to undercut him.

The Kweku the Traveller hitmaker is preparing to release his highly anticipated sophomore album, Iron Boy. His debut, The Villain I Never Was, shot the youngster to fame and success, and he currently reigns as Ghana's most streamed artiste on Spotify.

Black Sherif warns bullies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had shared his plans to ward off bullies on social media.

He warned that he would make time to deal with his detractors if they didn't stop attempting to bully him.

The youngster's post was misconstrued as a stern message to Shatta Wale as their rift continues to escalate.

