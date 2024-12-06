Socialite Efia Odo has replied to critics who called her out for declaring Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the winner of the 2024 general election

She noted that she did not campaign for either the NPP or NDC, but rather her, former statement was only a prediction

Many people took to the comment section to share their views on Efia Odo's statements about Dr Bawumia

Socialite Efia Odo has clarified statements she made earlier about Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia winning the 2024 Ghana election.

Efia Odo replies to critics

After making those statements on her X account on December 2, 2024, about Dr Bawumia being the next president, Efia Odo went viral and faced heavy backlash on X.

"The next president of Ghana is Bawumia," she wrote on X on December 2, 2024.

On December 5, 2024, she took to her X account again to respond to critics who had called her pout for endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

In one of her posts on X, the famous socialite noted that she did not campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), nor did she do the same for the NPP.

She explained that it was her prayer that Dr Bawumia came into his God self so that the country could flourish under his presidency.

"I never campaigned for NDC, I’m neither campaigning for NPP, But I said Bawumia is our next president. It is my prayer that Mr Bawumia comes into his God self so that Ghana can flourish under his presidency in a way it’s never flourished before."

Efia Odo later made another statement on X, saying that if she had an image to protect, she would not have made the bold statement she made about the vice president.

The host of the controversial podcast Rants, Bants, and Confessions stressed that her former statement had not induced any voters to vote for Dr Bawumia.

Responding to the critics, she noted that just as Jesus was spat on and insulted, she believed it should be done to her since she made those bold statements that did not seem to order well with many.

"If I had an image to protect, wouldn’t you guys think it’ll be dumb of me to make such a bold prediction. I Haven’t asked anyone to vote for Bawumia but yet I say he’ll be the next president. Insult me, spit at me. It was done to the master it should be done to me!"

Reactions to Efia Odo's election prediction

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Efia Odo's revelation about Dr Bawumia:

@_sevenn6 said:

"Efia because of this I’m also fasting harder against this. I’m not eating tomorrow and Saturday because NAPO can’t be my president!"

@isaiah0928BC said:

"Walahi Efia you’re a con artist at first you said God spoke to you now you saying it’s your own prediction masa be serious on this TL! The question is God spoke to you or not?"

@yo__Obama said:

"Efia you step on some money top anaa? No be you last three months ago you Dey protest under. Ei Woow"

@0panaa_1 said:

"On Monday we will know if it God that told you or you heard it from Maa Pat 🙏"

@akokc_davido said:

"Nana agradaa moved from a priestess to an evangelist. You’ve also moved from a bad b*tch to a prophetess. I’ll also move from being a kote twetwe boy to a bishop one day"

