Efia Odo has denied endorsing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after an earlier statement she made attracted backlash

The socialite, who has been very critical of the government on social media, made a post on X stating that she believed Bawumia would win the 2024 elections

She has clarified that her statement did not mean she was going to vote for Bawumia, addressing the misconception in a follow-up post on X

Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo has denied endorsing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 elections.

This follows backlash from her recent statement on social media, which some interpreted as a show of support for the ruling party’s candidate.

Efia Odo addresses backlash after perceived Bawumia endorsement. Photo source: Efia Odo Dr Bawumia

Source: Twitter

Efia Odo had posted on X that she believed Bawumia would win the upcoming elections. However, this remark was met with mixed reactions, with many accusing her of endorsing the vice president. Many were also surprised by how critical Efia Odo had been of the government and even participated in demonstrations.

In response to the controversy, Efia Odo took to X (formerly Twitter) again to clarify her position. She stressed that predicting an election outcome did not equate to supporting a particular candidate. She insinuated that her belief in Bawumia’s potential victory was purely observational and not an indication of her voting choice. She also made it clear that she had not taken any bribes. In her post, she wrote:

"I didn’t say I’m voting for Bawumia. I said he’s winning the election. Even if I tweeted Mahama or Cheddar is winning, you would’ve said I’ve taken a bribe😌."

Efia Odo's clarification sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

lailac_junior9 said:

"Efia you can vote for whomever you wanna vote for. Niggas don’t read lmao."

K_boattt wrote:

"Now dear if you talk p3 them say you collect money oo."

Bawumia visits Adom Kyei Duah

Bawumia recently visited Adom Kyei Duah at his church, where actor Lil Win was present. The actor displayed this in an opulent manner that caught attention.

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win sprayed money on the pastor in Dr Bawumia's presence.

The visit triggered responses from many Ghanaians on social media.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh