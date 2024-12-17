Tracey Boakye Flaunts Cash Amid Beef With Kyekyeku: Video
- Tracey Boakye, in a video that surfaced on social media, flaunted cash amid her beef with Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku
- In the video, the actress was seated in designer clothes, counting her cedi notes to show off how wealthy she was
- In the comments sections, many Ghanaians shared their opinions, with many condemning Boakye's opulent display
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye was spotted flaunting cash in a video amid her beef with Kyekyeku.
In the footage, she counted cedi notes while dressed in designer notes and sitting comfortably.
The video caught the attention of many Ghanaians, with most condemning the display of wealth.
The backlash comes amid the ongoing feud between Tracey Boakye and actor Kyekyeku. The actress recently accused the actor of refusing to work on her projects despite her past support.
She claimed that she gave him $2,000 when he was coming up in the industry, but now that he was more successful, he has snubbed her.
Tracey expressed her frustration at Kyekyeku’s attitude, saying that getting him to appear in any of her films has been difficult. She claimed that his response, despite her contributions to his career, has been hurtful.
Tracey Boakye flaunting cash sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.
Napoleon said:
"Small dragging enti you go pull all your savings out ,to show us..eeei so wonso pressure fa wo saaa."
user7883216815655 wrote:
"She was quiet till Mahama came."
itz_ payson _one commented:
"If arm robbers see thus kwasia ba just putting her life on risk."
THUNDER WROTE:
"Kurasinii biaa na wanya sika na heaven de3 we have a lot to ask God."
user 2022mizzyblinkz wrote:
"She will just let people insult Mahama."
Kyekyeku's alleged reaction to Tracey Boakye's claim
Kwaku Manu has alleged that Kyekyeku was upset at the comments Tracey Boakye had passed about him.
The actor has waded into the drama trying to serve as a mediator and bring peace between the two stars.
YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu claimed that Kyekyeku asked him to speak to Boakye on his behalf.
