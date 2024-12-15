Sumsum Ahuofe Slams Tracey Boakye Over Attack On Kyekyeku: "She Just Wants Hype"
Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe has criticised his colleague in the movie industry, Tracey Boakye, over her recent utterances about renowned comic actor Kyekyeku.
In a viral, Sunsum asked Ghanaians not to pay heed to the actress since her actions were deliberate and intended to mar the reputation of their colleague.
Sumsum's comment follows a recent verbal attack by the renowned actress. Tracey Boakye, in a TikTok Live, accused Kyekyeku of being ungrateful.
In her video, she noted that the young man had refused to work for her, although she exhibited kindness towards him in the past.
The actress stressed that Kyekyeku's actions hurt her because he hadn't responded to her calls in a long time.
However, Sunsum has asked Ghanaians to disregard Tracey. He added that Tracey Boakye behaved that way because she wanted to trend.
