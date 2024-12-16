Kwaku Manu has waded into Kyekyeku and Tracey Boakye's rift, disclosing Kyekyeku's reaction when he first heard the comments the actress passed about him

The actor said he was with Kyekyeku when news broke that Tracey Boakye had gone on TikTok live to complain about him and blast him

Kwaku Manu described how distraught Kykyeku was about the matter and how he begged him to help call Tracey to talk things out

Kwaku Manu has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Kyekyeku and Tracey Boakye, disclosing how the young actor reacted to Tracey’s recent comments. The actress earlier accused Kyekyeku of being ungrateful and refusing to work on her projects despite her support for his career.

According to Kwaku Manu, he was with Kyekyeku when news broke that Tracey Boakye had gone live on TikTok to criticise him. Tracey claimed she had given Kyekyeku $2,000 when he was starting his career, saying it was her way of supporting him. She accused him of ignoring her contributions and refusing to collaborate on her projects now that he was famous.

The actress expressed frustration over Kyekyeku’s alleged behaviour, saying she has been unsuccessful in getting him to work with her. She said his actions had hurt her, especially after she had helped him achieve success.

Kwaku Manu described Kyekyeku as upset when he heard about Tracey’s remarks. He said the young actor felt distressed and immediately asked him to help resolve the matter.

Kyekyeku and Tracey Boakye drama spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

RAINBow-fc9xc said:

"Bra kwaku thanks for letting us know the hidden truth this why even your enemies loves you i want to tell kyekyeku to calm down i know he will not do this intentionally."

acosiaa8234 said:

"They can never make me hate Kyekyeku."

