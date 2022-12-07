Ghanaian actress and style icon Lydia Zynnell Zuh has shown off her positively flawless no makeup face on social media

The fashion entrepreneur is one of the gorgeous Ghanaian actresses who always graces our television screen with glam

Zynnell Zuh is one of the five top female stars who have been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Female Celeb

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh is one of the prettiest female celebrities in Ghana with a top-notch fashion sense.

She has created a strong brand image that exudes posh, well-mannered, and highly sophisticated.

Zynnell Zuh rarely steps out without her flawless makeup, fashionable ensemble, beautifully styled hairstyle, and trendy shoes and bags.

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh looks extremely beautiful without makeup. source: @zynnellzuh

Source: Instagram

As one of the top Ghanaian actresses, no photographer or videographer dares to share makeup-free behind-the-scenes footage of the talented actress.

The brand Zynnell Zuh symbolizes style and confidence, which she has protected all these years by winning over the players in the entertainment industry and fashion enthusiasts with her elegant looks.

The thirty-two-year-old screen goddess has shared a stunning video of herself without makeup, flaunting her spotless skin in a new video.

As expected, she was spotted wearing a blond frontal bouncy hairstyle and a pretty contact lens that showed off her perfectly whitish teeth.

Jessica Larney and other social media users have commented on Zynnell Zuh's no-makeup video.

Zynnell Zuh outdoors new dress from her clothing line

The style icon and chief executive officer of Zyellegant looked stunning in a beautiful off-shoulder dress paired with a long-sleeve jacket. She rocked a long hairstyle, impeccable makeup, and bold lipstick.

Source: YEN.com.gh