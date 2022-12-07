Ghanaian Actress Zynnell Zuh Is A Beauty Goddess As She Shows Off No-Makeup Face In New Video
- Ghanaian actress and style icon Lydia Zynnell Zuh has shown off her positively flawless no makeup face on social media
- The fashion entrepreneur is one of the gorgeous Ghanaian actresses who always graces our television screen with glam
- Zynnell Zuh is one of the five top female stars who have been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Female Celeb
Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh is one of the prettiest female celebrities in Ghana with a top-notch fashion sense.
She has created a strong brand image that exudes posh, well-mannered, and highly sophisticated.
Zynnell Zuh rarely steps out without her flawless makeup, fashionable ensemble, beautifully styled hairstyle, and trendy shoes and bags.
As one of the top Ghanaian actresses, no photographer or videographer dares to share makeup-free behind-the-scenes footage of the talented actress.
Jackie Appiah: Ghanaian actress travels to Ejisu in a sleek African print dress styled with GH₵12,000 sneakers & GH₵11,000 off-white bag
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The brand Zynnell Zuh symbolizes style and confidence, which she has protected all these years by winning over the players in the entertainment industry and fashion enthusiasts with her elegant looks.
The thirty-two-year-old screen goddess has shared a stunning video of herself without makeup, flaunting her spotless skin in a new video.
As expected, she was spotted wearing a blond frontal bouncy hairstyle and a pretty contact lens that showed off her perfectly whitish teeth.
Jessica Larney and other social media users have commented on Zynnell Zuh's no-makeup video.
jessicalarny
Skin flawless
mariachikebenjamin
If beauty was a person it’d be you
thechefchi
nancyisimeofficial
Zyyyyy❤️
samera_buari
just gorge!
unamba_kate
❤️❤️ hello pretty
pedra_abena
See beauty
hairbyuche
a_emmany
You look amazing❤️
naa_dd16
mummy
elody_adomaa
I love you soo much ....you really beautiful ❤️
charmzy24
You so much look like Tonto here
eric_coach_
So beautiful
omi.9618
Ur real face is gone
abacha_bustop
Zyfactor❤️
yaa_rah
You’re the prettiest
aseyenyarko
You’re beautiful ❤️
mosesekpot
I'm obsessed with this beaut
Zynnell Zuh outdoors new dress from her clothing line
The style icon and chief executive officer of Zyellegant looked stunning in a beautiful off-shoulder dress paired with a long-sleeve jacket. She rocked a long hairstyle, impeccable makeup, and bold lipstick.
Jackie Appiah: Ghanaian Actress Looks Extremely Beautiful Without Makeup; Video Drops
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and fashion influencer Jackie Appiah sharing the most effective skincare advice on social media.
The affluent female star gave the advice while giving a glimpse of her bare face to the globe in the little film in which she appeared.
Despite having a demanding schedule, Jackie Appiah, one of Ghana's finest actors, maintains immaculate skin.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh