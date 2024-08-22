Medikal addressed his infamous divorce from Fella Makafui on the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast

The rapper explained why he made several allegations against his ex-wife on social media after their split

Medikal said that Fella Makafui's actions caused him to go on social media to speak ill about her

Ghanaian rapper Medikal opened up about his recent divorce from actress Fella Makafui after four years of marriage.

Medikal explains his allegations against Fella Makafui after their divorce.

Medikal explains allegations against Fella Makafui

In a conversation with actress Efia Odo and influencers Princess Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah on their Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast, Medikal was questioned on some of the allegations he levelled against Fella Makafui on social media after they split.

The rapper defended himself, stating that he was upset with some of Fella Makafui's actions at the beginning of their divorce.

Medikal explained that Fella Makafui's decision to invite the police to his home fuelled his anger and pushed him to go on social media and speak ill of her.

He said:

"She did something that upset me. That is what made me come online. I did not just wake up randomly and record myself. The police came to my house, and I got angry about that, so that is what made me say a lot of things at that time."

The rapper noted that he did not intend to tarnish Fella Makafui's image or ruin her reputation.

He said he only voiced his grievances because he was upset with her for involving the police, whom he has had past issues with, in their matters.

He said:

"Anything I said on social media was not meant to downplay or let the person feel less of herself for anything. I was just mad that she would do this to me after everything. It was not my intention to spoil her business or reputation because she also brought the police to my home. I have been to jail before. Because of my experiences, I don't even like to hear about police matters again."

Rapper Medikal added that he had no regrets about making the allegations about Fella Makafui on social media and was only pained that their issues could not be resolved amicably.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Medikal's comments about Fella Makafui

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Asem nu ay3 sensitive commented:

"Medikal wo y3 ntro😁 you started on Twitter before even your show on UK 🇬🇧 😁."

God's Girlfriend commented:

"Ese woara Medikal 😂."

Tigana commented:

"Talk about things that will promote MDK's career, not his personal relationship."

Ria Reigns🇬🇭 commented:

"U got another woman pregnant and expected her to stay and act nothing happened. But came out calling her out. Even if it was me the very day I hear u had a child with another girl. I’m cheating too."

Reina commented:

"You still don't make sense. Just keep quite."

