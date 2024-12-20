Ras Nene and his crew reportedly gathered at the Komofo Anokye Teaching Hospital after the passing of C Confion

According to Papa J of Poleeno Multimedia, a close associate of the team, the late actor has been taken to the mortuary

He also reported that Ras Nene's crew had met at the hospital upon news breaking that C Confion had passed away

Papa Kumasi, 39/40 and other members of Ras Nene’s crew have reportedly gathered at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi following the death of Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion.

Members of Ras Nene's crew are gathering at the KATH hospital after the passing of C Confion. Photo Source: official_ras_nene, 39/40

Source: Instagram

The late actor's body has reportedly been moved to the mortuary after his passing in the early hours of Friday, December 20, 2024.

These new details were brought to light by Papa J of Poleeno Multimedia, a close associate of the crew who reported live from the hospital.

C Confion was a key member of Ras Nene’s team, contributing to their popular comedy skits. His death comes days after he was hospitalised at KATH due to an undisclosed illness.

The actor had been unwell for some time, with reports indicating his condition worsened before his death. Details surrounding the exact cause remain unclear.

Ghanaians mourn C Confion

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after reports about Ras Nene's group arriving at the hospital.

goldmindinternational5520 said:

"C Confion... This life is borrowed because we are all not promised tomorrow.... Rest Well Soldier."

afrakomabonsu4276 commented:

"Ahhh 😭 Awurade...mercy mercy 🥺..RIP C."

franchescaasamoah3046 said:

"Aaaah Confion uve broken my heart this morning. How?"

Titi-12-mm commented:

"Sometimes errr the kind of family we come from nu they don't want us to rise oo, that why we all be protected if you come from such family. Confion may your soul have a good rest. It sad such a nice young guy trying to make it in life. Aaah"

Efiewura actress passes on

Another movie star also recently met their maker recently, leaving many Ghanaians disheartened.

YEN.com.gh reported that Little Mercy Smith passed on and triggered nostalgia among many movie lovers.

Little, whose role as Judge Kobo's wife Benyiwa in the series made her an icon, was mourned online.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh