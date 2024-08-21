Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui was filled with gratitude as she thanked her fans for celebrating her 29th birthday in style

In her message, she was touched by the lovely messages and wishes and expressed that they meant a lot to her, filling her heart with joy

Many of her loyal fans took to the comments to thank her for the message and also to encourage her with kind words

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui thanked her fans around the world and several Ghanaians for making her 29th birthday memorable.

Fella Makafui thanks fans for celebrating her 29th birthday. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui thanks her fans

On her Instagram page, Fella Makafui shared stunning pictures of her slaying in an oversized dress with a plunging neckline. She rocked a bone-straight frontal lace wig and simple makeup.

In the beautiful message she wrote in the caption, the mother of Island Frimpong said she was deeply touched by all the love and warmth she received on her 29th birthday. She said that moments like that made her realise how blessed she was and that incredible people surrounded her.

"I’m deeply touched by all the love and warmth you shared with me yesterday. Each message, each wish, meant more to me than I can express. It’s moments like these that remind me how blessed I am to have such incredible people in my life."

In the lovely message, she thanked her all and sundry for making her day unforgettable and that their kindness filled her heart with joy.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for making my day unforgettable. Your kindness truly filled my heart with joy."

Fella Makafui's thank you note.

Reactions to Fella Makafui's message

Many people left heartwarming messages for Fella in the comment section. They encouraged her to be strong despite her turbulent marriage to Medikal.

The sweet messages are below:

_amaris.aa said:

"Warmly welcome strong determined God-fearing intelligent and smart personality"

gracewoode75 said:

"God is not done with you yet ❤️❤️❤️"

naana2405 said:

"This is just God showing His Grace upon your life. There's more of His Grace and Blessings on the way, continue to be the beautiful soul you're, and you will be amazed how great Almighty God is. This is just the beginning. Stay blessed, my love!

francisdosh said:

"You’re highly blessed with an amazing heart ❤️. Cheers 🥂 to more blessings"

oosandcoos said:

"You’re loved 😍"

adu_seth_a.k.a_real_face_ said:

"Enjoy ur day pretty girl 🎂🥳🎈😘"

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh