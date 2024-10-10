Catherine-Jidula Satekla, the daughter of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, melted many hearts when she posted lovely pictures of herself and dance coach Afronita

The memorable moment was captured when Stonebwoy's children visited Afronita's dance academy, AfroStar Kids, to learn how to dance to their father's song, Jejereje

The video warmed many hearts as they talked about Stonebwy's kids learning how to dance from the best teacher

Catherine-Jidula Satekla, the first child and daughter of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, made a beautiful post celebrating dance coach Afronita.

Catherine-Jidula and Afronita at ASKA

Catherine-Jidula shared adorable pictures of herself and Afronita at the latter's dance academy studio, AfroStar Kids Academy (ASKA).

The adorable moment was captured when Catherine-Jidula and her younger brother, L Janam Satekla, visited AfroStar Kids Academy to learn dance moves to their father's song, Jejereje.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Stonebwoy's daughter referred to her and Afronita as Stargyals and added a shining star emoji.

In the carousel post were pictures of her hugging Afronita and another of her on the back of the BGT star as they each beamed with smiles.

Catherine-Jidula and Afronita's photo.

Reactions to Catherine-Jidula's post

Many people thronged the comment section of Catherine-Jidula's post to talk about how excited they were that she was taking dancing lessons seriously and with Afronita, whom they referred to as the best dance coach.

The lovely reactions are below:

jeansonthelowgh said:

"Yes ! Good to see this … right team to join ❤️👏 Girl u love dancing !!"

adama.mohammed.3591 said:

"They look cute together 😍😍"

adama.mohammed.3591 said:

"The 2 smart odogwu's 👏👏👏"

ceciliakoomson1290 said:

"Mummy and Daughter vibes"

glo_rygloria said:

"Beautiful Stargyals 💫💫💖💖💖"

adama.mohammed.3591 said:

"@afronitaaa is smart and a very well-trained girl ...and jux like @stonebwoy daughter..like them both❤️❤️"

Stonebwoy's 6th studio album details

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy will release his highly anticipated sixth studio album, UPXRUNNIN6' on October 24, 2024.

The musician announced the opportunity for fans to pre-save the album ahead of its official release.

The album's unofficial tracklist, culled from streaming sites so far, and gained significant traction from fans.

