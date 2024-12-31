Enokay, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), displayed his mansion, under construction, and shared details about the project

The popular bet tipster said the building was going to have six bedrooms, three kitchens, two halls, a gym, two guest washrooms, a big gaming room and a swimming pool

Many of his followers took to the comments section of the post to congratulate him, with many wondering if it was financed by proceeds from betting

Popular Ghanaian bet tipster Enokay has shared details of his mansion, which is currently under construction. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he disclosed the scope of the project and posted a photo of the building site.

According to him, the mansion will feature six bedrooms, three kitchens, two halls, a gym, two guest washrooms, a large gaming room, and a swimming pool. The photo also showed Enokay’s Range Rover parked at the site, a display of luxury.

Many followers took to the comments section to congratulate him, while others speculated about the source of the funds for the project. Several commenters questioned whether proceeds from betting had financed the construction.

Enokay's mansion sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kwaku Manu displays mansion

Enokay is not the only person who has made waves with his building project recently. Kwaku Manu stunned the internet with an even bigger project.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he displayed the mansion, situated in East Legon Hills.

He also had a housewarming party, when he gave a tour of the building.

