Afua Asantewaa, in a video, warmed hearts as her husband brushed her hair while preparing to step out

A fan asked the socialite what the secret was to her successful marriage and she spoke about their love

Afua Asantewaa's husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, has been very supportive and often shows affection

Popular Ghanaian socialite Afua Asantewaa warmed hearts with a video of her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, brushing her hair as they prepared to step out.

The video, which went viral, attracted admiration from fans who were impressed by the couple's display of affection.

In response to a fan's question about the secret to her successful marriage, Afua Asantewaa explained that the key lies in knowing her place as a wife.

She emphasised that despite the challenges, she always prioritises peace and happiness and respects her husband in all situations.

"I know my place as a wife. Regardless of all challenges I choose peace and my happiness first. And I respect him no matter what," she said.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum has consistently supported Afua in her endeavours. His dedication was especially evident during her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing time.

Throughout the challenge, Kofi remained by her side, offering support. Even though the effort was unsuccessful, Afua's husband supported and defended her.

Afua Asantewaa and husband spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

hukhopadom said:

"Afua, you are supposed to kiss hubby after combing and brushing for a job well done lol"

_maamenyarko__1 wrote:

"Errrm I’m so fixated on your man brushing your hair😍… yes ma’am, can you repeat what you were saying 😂"

obaayaa_may_ said:

"We’re not listening to what you’re saying wai 😂 we just love the love you both have for each other… keep inspiring us to be better. God bless you both 🫶🏽"

Afua Asantewaa sings King Paluta's song

Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record attempt was not just for show - she can really sing.

In a story published by YEN.com.gh, the socialite jammed along to King Paluta's viral hit Makoma.

Afua Asantewaa sang the tune word-for-word, impressing many followers with her vocal ability.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

