Twene Jonas, in a TikTok video, flaunted a brand-new expensive M4 Max MacBook Pro in his apartment

The social commentator boasted that the laptop was the most expensive and powerful gadget in the world

Twene Jonas bragged that the cost of the M4 Max MacBook Pro could purchase new homes for some individuals

Controversial Ghanaian social commentator and influencer Twene Jonas courted attention on social media after flaunting a brand-new MacBook Pro.

Twene Jonas Brags flaunts a brand-new M4 Max MacBook Pro. Photo source: @twenejonastv

Twene Jonas flaunts brand-new MacBook Pro

Twene Jonas took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself sitting in his US apartment with the brand-new M4 Max MacBook Pro on his dining table, six expensive smartphones, and another MacBook laptop.

In the video, the controversial social commentator claimed he already had several laptops but decided to buy the new MacBook Pro and add to his collection.

Twene Jonas, who recently ran away after spotting numerous police cars, also boasted that the laptop was the most expensive in the world and discussed its unique features.

He said that he wanted his detractors to see that he was extremely wealthy and had the means to acquire expensive items.

The social media personality carefully unboxed his new M4 Max MacBook Pro, which technological giant Apple released on October 30, 2024, and highlighted some inscriptions to prove that he had acquired the original one.

Twene Jonas repeatedly claimed that the M4 Max MacBook Pro, which costs US$3,499 to US$3,999 per check on the internet, could buy some individuals a brand-new house in their hometown.

He also described the newest MacBook Pro as the "most powerful laptop on planet Earth" as he struggled to set it up before handing it over to his camera operator to do it for him.

Watch the video below:

Twene Jonas' video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

Amount Boi commented:

"Settings man ever 🤣."

pedri issakapedri123@Gmail.com said:

"I saw someone showing you how to open it."

Bhad..Mhan commented:

"Man, enjoy life wai 😅."

Nana Bryan said:

"My brother, enjoy life 😁."

Norvi commented:

"This is a Black Friday laptop. You got if for 10 dollars 🤣."

