Agya Koo has cleared the air on an alleged rift between himself and colleague actor Lil Win, explaining that people were trying to force issues where there is non

The actor explained that just like big football stars are often pitted against each other by fans, people try to make comparisons between them

He noted that he personally has no issue with the actor and has never said anything bad about him before

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has put to rest rumours of a supposed rift between himself and fellow actor Lil Win. The popular comedian addressed the speculation, saying there was no issue between the two of them, stating that he believes fans are the ones stirring up the drama.

According to Agya Koo, fans and some in the media often create rivalries by comparing public figures, even when there is no real tension between them. He compared it to the way fans of top football stars pit players against each other.

Agya Koo further clarified that he has never made negative comments about Lil Win and has no personal issues with him. He went on to narrate how he first met and the positive interaction they had.

