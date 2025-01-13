Wode Maya visited the mansion of a Voltarian millionaire in the Volta Region, and he was impressed by the grand building

The building had a large compound, two large swimming pools and a beautiful pergola where family members relaxed

There were numerous luxury vehicles at the compound, which included a Range Rover, a Porsche, and a Mercedes-Benz

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya visited the grand mansion of a wealthy Voltarian in the Volta Region, leaving many Ghanaians impressed by the opulence on display.

Wode Maya visits a Ghanaian millionaire and showcases his extravagant home and vehicle fleet. Photo source: wodemaya

Source: TikTok

The massive property had a large compound, two large swimming pools, and a beautifully crafted wooden pergola where some family members relaxed.

The compound also showcased an impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including a Porsche, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Range Rover.

The video, shared on Wode Maya’s popular YouTube channel and his TikTok page, sparked admiration among Ghanaians, with many praising the mansion’s grandeur and the wealth on display.

During his visit, the mansion’s owner disclosed that the opulent property was just his village home. He also mentioned that he owned other houses elsewhere, further emphasising his wealth and status.

Wode Maya highlighted that the purpose of his visit and vlog was to show the world a different side of Africa. He mentioned that the continent had beautiful places and success stories that often go unnoticed in global media, which tends to focus on Africa's poverty and underdevelopment.

With over 1.6 million subscribers, Wode Maya has become a prominent figure in promoting Africa’s positive image. His content often shows beautiful landmarks, thriving communities, and successful individuals across the continent.

Voltarian millionaire sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to the footage of the Voltarian millionaire that Wode Maya met.

BabaDc11 said:

"Youu see the way the fair lady they clap her hands in a pro max , bro get money oo."

mega Ajuwa commented:

"God bless you my Ewe brother . some say Ewes don't help . I see you do help."

ametordziraymond wrote:

"Wow fantastic bro I tap into your blessing in the name of almighty God."

Kimono reacted:

"Wow May God protect such people always.. They feed a lot of people behind the scene."

Delove Rudimental said:

"stupendous work TK may our utmost provider and CEO of Shangrila multiply renumeration in sexitillion folds."

Dell reacted:

"See as old man Dey do yappy yappy for small boy back😂 … I’ll surely be rich in Gods name Amen."

DANNY TROY MEDIA  reacted:

"After seeing political car in the house, I now understand.😂"

Shotto king said:

"Ewe guys dey hold block but them no dey make noise like other regions oooo chaiiii see fine house."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh