Lydia Ofori Amponsah looked unrecognisable in a video, as she flaunted her new look while having fun in her room

Ofori Amponsah's daughter beamed with excitement as she sang Daddy Lumba's song while she recorded herself

Lydia Ofori Amponsah relocated to the US in 2024 and shares photos and videos of her moments there with her father

Lydia Ofori Amponsah, the daughter of multi-award-winning legendary Ghanaian musician Ofori Amponsah has garnered buzz on social media after the latest video of her surfaced.

Ofori Amponsah's daughter Lydia looks unrecognisable as she flaunts her new look. Photo source: @oforiwaamponsahbackup

The highlife music legend's daughter recently took to her TikTok page to share a video of herself flaunting her new look and having fun in her plush room.

In the video, Lydia Ofori Amponsah, who had grown big and tall looked unrecognisable as she sported a blonde hairstyle, lip gloss and a pretty dress.

Lydia looked gorgeous as she jammed to her father's former mentor and highlife legend Daddy Lumba's Emefa Me Nko Gyae Me song from his 1985 album, Sesee Wo Se while she recorded herself with her expensive smartphone.

Ofori Amponsah's daughter beamed with excitement as she sang the emotional lyrics of Daddy Lumba's song word for word.

In the caption of the video, she shared that her boyfriend was disappointed with her after he found out that she did not have the silky smooth voice her father Ofori Amponsah had and could not sing for him.

She noted that her boyfriend had also informed her that he was only dating her because he thought she possessed the musical talents of her father.

In recent years, Lydia Ofori Amponsah has gained a massive following on her TikTok, amassing over 24k followers on the platform.

Ofori Amponsah with fashionista and media personality KKD at an event. Photo source: @oforiamponsahofficial

The young lady has constantly shared photos and videos of herself spending time with her father Ofori Amponsah and has promoted his classic songs on her page on many occasions.

In 2024, Lydia celebrated her father on social media with a heartfelt message for helping her achieve her dream of travelling abroad. She claimed that the legendary highlife singer relocated her from Ghana to a country she had always wanted to live in.

Aside from Lydia, Ofori Amponsah has a second daughter, Oforiwaa Amponsah, whom he shares with socialite and diehard fan of dancehall musician, Ayisha Modi.

The young girl, who is also based in the US turned 19 in September 2024. She also graduated from high school in 2023. In past interviews, Ofori Amponsah noted that he did not have a close relationship with his daughter Oforiwaa and that he regretted not being a good and caring father to her throughout her life.

Ofori Amponsah shared that despite the distance between him and Oforiwaa, he fulfills his responsibilities by taking care of his daughter’s education and providing for her needs.

Below is the video of Ofori Amponsah's daughter flaunting her new look:

