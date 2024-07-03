Lil Win shared a video of his visit to his school, Great Minds International School, with a neck brace on his neck

This follows his motor accident a month ago, which led to the death of a three-year-old boy, with Lil Win subsequently being arrested by the police and later granted bail

His public appearance with the brace on his neck has sparked mixed reactions from the public, who felt it was an antic to garner public sympathy

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win made a public appearance at his school, Great Minds International School, wearing a neck brace.

This visit comes a month after a tragic motor accident involving Lil Win, which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy. The incident led to his arrest by the police and subsequent release on bail.

During his visit to the school, Lil Win, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, was seen interacting with students and staff while wearing the neck brace. The video sparked reactions from Ghanaians. Some people were of the view that wearing the device was a calculated move to garner public sympathy amid his legal troubles.

The accident, which occurred in late May, has been one of the most talked about topics in the media. The actor's recent antics have further fueled the discussions.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

onero_gunz said:

Settings man... Where's the Scar on your forehead since there was a a gauze bandage on ur forehead wooy3 bi oo

abena_mooley wrote:

I wish you could just stay away from the public’s eye for some time. Seeing your ups and downs each day just makes me remember the innocent child but all the same Matthew 8:22

eddiekhae said:

I normally mind my business! But this is irritating! Just couldn’t hold back

Lil Win says he is disappointed at Ghanaians

In another story, Lil Win has broken his silence after receiving instant spiritual healing from his Pastor, Adom-Kyei Duah after his accident.

The comic actor says he is disappointed with Ghanaians over how they treated him after his accident.

Lil Win's comments have gathered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

