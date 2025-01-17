Shatta Wale has released the music video for his latest song, 'African Mandiba', a song he recorded in appreciation of Jamaican dancehall sensation Vybz Kartel

The song and the music video come weeks after being featured at Vybz Kartel's 'Freedom Street' concert in Jamaica, where he performed alongside the dancehall legend

The music video features multiple clips from his time at the concert, and in the lyrics of the song, he expressed his love for Vybz Kartel and the people of Jamaica

Popular Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has released the music video for his new song, 'African Mandiba,' a tribute to Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel.

The song and its visuals come weeks after Shatta Wale’s performance at Vybz Kartel’s 'Freedom Street' concert in Jamaica. The event, held at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston on December 31, 2024, featured the Ghanaian star as the only African artiste on a lineup of dancehall heavyweights, including Spice, Popcaan, Skilibeng, and Bounty Killer.

The music video incorporates clips from the concert, showcasing moments of Shatta Wale's performance and interactions with Jamaican fans. The song’s lyrics expressed his admiration for Vybz Kartel and his appreciation for the Jamaican people.

Shatta Wale's presence at the 'Freedom Street' concert was a milestone in his career, solidifying his position as a global dancehall act. The event, held at the 35,000-capacity stadium, gave him the platform to perform alongside some of the biggest names in dancehall music.

Vybz Kartel’s recognition of Shatta Wale as the King of African Dancehall has further boosted the Ghanaian artiste’s influence in the genre. In the comments section of the YouTube video, a host of Jamaicans flooded messages of appreciation for the dancehall sensation.

Shatta Wale's "African Mandiba" wins over Jamaicans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Terryh-king1 said:

"I'm here standing for my country Burundi 🇧🇮 and all Eastern African countries Burundi 🇧🇮, Kenya 🇰🇪, Uganda 🇺🇬, Rwanda 🇷🇼, Congo 🇨🇩, Tanzania 🇹🇿, South Sudan 🇸🇸, Somalia 🇸🇴 for Shatta Wale."

rodgerbiney7147 commented:

"I’m so proud that I’m part of the SM family. Big up WorlBoss & the entire Gaza family. Thank you Jamaica 🇯🇲, thank you Shatta Wale, thank you Caribbean, thank you Africa and thank the entire world. Above all that God. God is here."

@godsownson2469 said:

"I am Nigerian, and Shatta is the best to come out of Ghana. I am a huge fan, and definitely one of the best in Africa."

ElizabethSue-l8b commented:

"If you really know Shatta Wale and his journey in music, you will know how blessed he is to perform in Jamaica 🇯🇲!!! He plays his own beat and also mixes it. He never depends on any media hype, it's just HIM AND SHATTA MOVEMENT FANS !!! BIGGEST FANS!!"

Shatta Wale's "On God" features on Billboard

Thanks to Vybz Kartel's concert, Shatta Wale's song On God made it to the Billboard Charts.

YEN.com.gh reported that the tune made it to the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart a few weeks after his performance at the Freedom Street concert.

This feat has been celebrated by many Shatta Wale fans, who took to social media to praise the milestone.

