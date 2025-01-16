Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica Nsiah-Apau make such a lovely couple

Style influencer Okyeame Kwame has posted an emotional message to summarise their love life as they celebrate their wedding wedding

Some social media users have commented on Okyeame Kwame and Annica Nsiah-Apau's photos on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, and his beautiful wife Annica Nsiah-Apau are celebrating their sixteenth wedding anniversary today, January 16, 2025.

The celebrity couple looked perfect together in their white ensemble while posing in front of the iconic museum in New York City.

Okyeame Kwame writes an emotional message to his wife on their 16th wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @okyeamekwame.

Okyeame Kwame looked stylish in a long white Kaftan top designed with embroidery that he paired with white trousers.

Ghanaian entrepreneur and celebrity mother Annica Nsiah-Apau wore a custom-made two-piece ensemble for the lovey-dovey photoshoot.

Okyeame Kwame shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this caption:

"16 years of marriage with the best wife alive. 16 years of trying to figure you out and coming to know it is impossible. Sixteen years of knowing to be able to love you, I must first love you.

16 years of dependency and connecting at the spiritual level. 16 years of conflicts and resolutions, knowing the resolutions will always win.

We have 16 years of shared culture and unrealistic goals. We have 16 years of forgiving each other, knowing we will surely hurt each other again.

16 years of creating beautiful memories and coming out of difficulties. 16 years of falling in love sometimes, falling out of love sometimes, but loving you ALWAYS!

16 years of watching my back with your eagle sight, watching my future with your hopeful words and keeping me grounded in the moment with your powerful presence. 16 years of learning to be as wonderful as you, never catching up because you keep improving.

16 years of saying I am grateful you chose me as your life-long partner. If I die and wake up in Paradise/ Heaven and you don’t make it, I will surely opt for Hell cos heaven without you will surely be a hell for me.

Happy #anniversary, @mrsokyeame. You are the reason for enlightenment. I love you doesn’t quite describe my commitment to the US."

Ghanaian musician Amerado's road manager Kwao Lezzes has commented on Okyeame Kwame's wedding post.

Kwaolezzes stated:

"Congratulations 🎉 ."

Mrsokyeame stated:

"Hello pervert!!! Happy anniversary to us❤️❤️❤️... love you."

miz_adjekai stated:

"Mum and Dad!! I love you both with all my heart❤️❤️."

zakisha stated:

"BEAUTIFULLY WRITTEN ❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY ANNIVERSARY 🔥🔥🔥."

caroline4real stated:

"Hwɛ ne fɛ😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

arold_mmxii stated:

"Happy Anni-Versary @okyeamekwame @mrsokyeame . But the Museum 🫢 hehe ahhh🤣."

jerryjustice stated:

"Beautiful…. Happy Anniversary 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

adwoa605 stated:

"More blessings to da rapdakta and her personal person 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾more love, good health and wealth upon ur family 🔥."

iam_efya_harley stated:

"So beautiful ❤️ Happy anniversary, Mr and Mrs 😍😍."

tinababy_gh_blog stated:

"Happy anniversary 😍."

bernardadusepoku stated:

"My fav people!!!! Congratulations 🎊."

Okyeame Kwame's family rock stylish designer suits

Ghanaian brand influencer Okyeame Kwame and his lovely family looked effortlessly chic in designer suits for their family photoshoot.

Okyeame Kwame says he is an Ominist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Okyeame Kwame who disclosed that he now views himself as an Ominist rather than a Christian.

In an interview with Kwame Dadzie, the rapper claimed that although he was raised in a Catholic, Christian environment, his views on religion evolved as he grew older.

As an Alltheist and an Ominist, he stated that he does not confine himself to a single religion but rather chooses the best elements of several and incorporates them into his life.

