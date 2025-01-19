Akuapem Poloo Shines at Ghana Movie Awards, Wins Discovery of the Year

The 2024 edition of the Ghana Movie Awards was held on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre

About 21 awards were presented to actresses and actors in different categories selected from Ghana and across Africa

Among the winners at the event was Ghana's Akuapem Poloo, who was recognised for her role in the movie Widow's Gift

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, made a name for herself at the 2024 Ghana Movie Awards.

The actress was crowned the Discovery of the Year at the awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Rosemond Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo, shines at Ghana Movie Awards. Photo credit: @akuapem_poloo/IG.

Akuapem Poloo was honoured for her impressive role in the movie Widow's Gift, which was directed and produced by celebrated Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim.

The Discovery of the Year award recognizes outstanding new talent in the industry.

The nominees for this award were Rosemond Brown, Frank Ntiamoah, Mawena Azumah, Martina Dwamenq, Sherita Adu, Quesh and Augustina Aboabo.

The award for this category was presented by Ghanaian screen goddess, Jackie Appiah and Nigeria's celebrated actor, Ramsey Noah.

Akuapem Poloo's win is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft.

After receiving her plaque, Rosemond Brown expressed profound gratitude to God, the organisers of the award and all the producers she had worked with.

"I'm happy to be here, to stand. My first time coming to the Ghana Movie Awards was in 2016, and since then, they have been inviting me," she said.

"To be nominated, I would say a big thanks to Allah (God) and then I would say thank you to Juliet Ibrahim for casting me for Widow's Gift and then, thank you, Ghana Movie Awards, thank you Mr Fred for believing in me. Thank you to all the producers who believed in me and cast me got movies," she added.

Ghanaians congratulate Akuapem Poloo

The video of the awards ceremony shared on Instagram, by Ghanaian blogger, GH Kwaku, sparked reactions with some Ghanaians online congratulating Akuapem Poloo.

Below are a few of the comments on the video:

@asherqueen_jamesversion wrote:

"I don't know but she winning just drew tears of gratitude to God in my eyes....in God congrats Poloo and bless y'all who bowed so she will stand."

@albyablord also wrote:

"Her humility Is everything. Poloo."

@naanayaah said:

"@akuapem_poloo congratulations, your speech was excellent."

@julietibrahim also said:

"That’s my actress #Widow’sgift won."

Akuapem Poloo embraces Islam

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Akuapem Poloo was reported to have embraced Islam, reverting from Christianity.

The actress announced this via her Instagram page, where she shared photos of herself taking the Shahada (declaration of faith) in a mosque with some Muslim clerics.

After declaring her faith, the actress was given the Arabic name, Hannifa to reflect her new spiritual journey.

Her decision to accept Islam excited Ghanaian Muslims on social media, as they warmly welcomed her into the religion.

