Ghanaian actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has announced that her brother has embraced Islam as well

In a post on TikTok, the actress shared pictures of herself and her brother inside the National Mosque at Kanda

Akuapem Poloo expressed gratitude to God and excitement over her brother's decision to join her newly-found faith

The brother of Ghanaian actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has converted to Islam in a heartwarming display of solidarity with his sister.

Akuapem Poloo's brother, whose name has yet to be confirmed, took his Shahada, an Islamic oath and creed to testify one's belief in the oneness of God and the acceptance of Muhammad (PBUH) as the prophet of God, at a short ceremony held at the National Mosque at Kanda.

The brother of Ghanaian actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo embraces Islam and joins his sister in faith. Photo credit: @akuapem_poloo/IG & TikTok.

The young man's conversion to Islam comes barely two years after Akuapem Poloo embraced the Islamic faith in 2022.

The Ghanaian actress announced this new beginning in her brother's life in a TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh.

"Alhamdulillah, my cousin, the only blood brother I have, is now a Muslim," she wrote in the caption of a rolling video.

In the rolling TikTok video, Akuapem Poloo was spotted in a blue-black abaya with a black hijab while her brother wore a white jalbab, as they posed for pictures inside the National Mosque.

Netizens congratulate Akuapem Poloo's brother

After Akuapem Poloo shared this heartwarming news, netizens who came across the video on her TikTok page congratulated her brother on his acceptance of Islam.

@Ameer Mukhtar said:

"May you and your brother be like the earlier Muslims who reverted to Islam and have left legacies in Islam that will forever be remembered ….May Allah safeguard and preserve you for the Islam."

@Honourable also said:

"I feel like crying Awww.. May Allah bless all of you and your children."

@hajiawin3 commented:

"Alhamdulillah welcome to the family brother may the almighty Allah guide u and protect you and ur sister."

@Harun Imran also commented:

"Mash'Allah hajjia Hannia may Almighty Allah guide you and your family."

Akuapem Poloo performs Umrah

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Akuapem Poloo was spotted at Madina in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan in March 2024.

After embracing Islam, the Ghanaian actress was in the Arabian country to perform her first Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca.

She attended dawn prayers and took several photos with some locals at the mosque, to the delight of her Instagram followers.

