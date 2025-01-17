President John Dramani Mahama has selected Dzifa Abla Gomashie as Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts Minister

Renowned actress, film producer, scriptwriter, and politician Abla Dzifa Gomashie has been appointed Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

President John Dramani Mahama made this appointment on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

She was the National Democratic Congress's Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts from 2013 to 2017, when President Mahama established the ministry.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie is nominated to lead the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts. Photo credit: @dzifa_gomashie

She now serves as a Queen Mother in the Aflao Traditional Area and an NDC Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency.

Dzifa Gomashie is a graduate of the University of Ghana with a Master of Philosophy in African Studies (2005-2008), a Bachelor of Fine Arts (2000-2003) with First-Class Honors from the University of Ghana's School of Performing Arts, and a Diploma in Theatre Arts (1994-1998).

Abla Dzifa Gomashie gets a new appointment

Some social media users have commented on Felix Owusu Kwakye's Facebook post about Gomashie's nomination. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

James Amuzu stated:

"Just look at the appointments and be there and say you won't go to school."

Compound of Joy by Ronald stated:

"No time to delay Kuraa, and they are all competent, and together Ghana will work again. Thanks to the listening and humble government of NDC."

Francis Dagbah stated:

"John Dramani Mahama, Mr. President, your nominations are good, but I want to see more women in your government. You raised the bar a bit higher by giving us an able Veep in the name of the revered Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. Please give us more hope by giving 40 per cent of Ministries to able women. NDC has the (wo)men."

Kobby Dan stated:

"Well, my favourite is George Opare Addo. May he be great 👍."

James Bisum stated:

"Congratulations!."

Nagborienge Joseph Innocent stated:

"What about the Minister of Health?."

Alhaji Anelka stated:

"Congratulations 🎉🎈🎊🍾, our boss, for the education ministry appointment."

Azaabi Alfred stated:

"Sir, you forgot to add my name. 😂 Congratulations to all of them; may they discharge their duties effectively."

Abubakari Tahiru stated:

"The most important page in Ghana right now!."

Fawzaan Mila H T stated:

"Here we go again. Felix is a bad boy. 🤣. My senior at Dundee University."

The post regarding the nomination is below:

