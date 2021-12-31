Funny Face has released a video showing that he is not worried about what his baby mama, Vanessah Nicole is saying

In the video, Funny Face is captured dancing and feeling himself in the middle of his house in Kasoa

Vanessah in a video confirmed that she was dating another man while she was 8 months pregnant for Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, is really unperturbed with news going around about his baby mama, Vanessah Nicole.

Funny Face and his baby mama have been in the news for the wrong reasons this year.

The award-winning comedian has released a video of himself proving that he is not worried about his baby mama saying she was dating another man while she was 8 months pregnant for him.

Funny Face drops 'I don't care' video amid baby mama claiming she dated a man while she was pregnant (Photo credit: Instagram/Vanessah Nicole)

Source: Instagram

In the video, Funny Face was in his usual self as he was dancing in the middle of his house in Kasoa.

The video clearly shows how Funny Face is putting smiles on his face amid the aforementioned news.

Fans reaction to the video

@ahofe_papabe:

"Dance to shame ur enemies they have failed tweaaa see as them they confess."

@ern_jaykuks:

"I miss this side of u pls keep the."

@onelife1227:

"Aahh go go ga ga."

@sava.gemonster:

"Wow is the leg dance for me see you in 2022 with Gods strength and power over everything Amen."

@banksseth7:

"I swear to god this man Dey current form."

Source: YEN.com.gh