Twene Jonas, in a video, addressed claims that he could no longer go outside for fear of being deported from the US

The social commentator said he chose to remain indoors because of the weather and not the ongoing deportations

Twene Jonas advised Ghanaians in the US who do not have documents and are living there illegally to stay indoors

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has reacted to claims by some Ghanaians that he could no longer go outside of his house over fears of being deported.

The outspoken social media personality, who gained prominence for advocating for Ghanaians to relocate abroad and harshly criticised Ghanaian political figures has come under intense pressure, with speculation about his stay in the US.

Following President Donald Trump's return to power in America, many feared that Twene Jonas would get caught up in the mass deportation program taking place in the country.

The social commentator had openly criticised President Trump's stance on immigration, expressing frustration over the potential deportations his policies may lead to after his defeat of former Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 2024 elections.

Twene Jonas has constantly emphasised that he would be exempted from the deportations as he had the necessary documentation to stay in the US despite publicly running away from the police on multiple occasions.

Twene Jonas addresses deportation claims

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Twene Jonas advised Ghanaians living in the US who do not have the proper documents and are living there illegally to stay indoors to avoid President Trump's mass deportation activities, which have begun across some American states.

The social commentator, who is based in New York City, noted that over 5000 people had been rounded up by immigration officials for potential deportations.

"It will get to a time when the white people will deport all of us from the country. They have been catching people since President Trump assumed office. They arrested about 5000 people yesterday. He is not playing at all. They are catching a lot of people in New York. If you don't have documents, stay home."

Twene Jonas also denied claims that he was hiding in his home in fear of being deported. He explained that he was staying indoors because of the harsh weather conditions.

He also claimed that he wanted to sleep in his mansion to avoid being mistakenly caught and deported since he did not want his money to go to waste.

Twene Jonas'' deportation remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

askghmedia commented:

"It would surprise you to know that Twene Jonas has all his legal documents 😂."

GhDevMe said:

"Weather no ye harsh like Trump's policy."

Dessy_kaye commented:

"So even if you decide to stay indoors for a while to avoid this deportation, how you go pay your rent sef 😂😂?"

Jameshuston110 said:

"It won't be news if he's deported; he doesn't even have a permanent resident card issued for non-immigrants. He is coming to Ghana soon and guess who will welcome him at the airport? Otumfuor 😂😂😂😂."

Twene Jonas shares plot to deport him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas said some Ghanaians had concocted a plan to get him deported from the US.

The social commentator claimed that someone reported him to the authorities and wanted them to deport him to Ghana.

Twene Jonas noted that those people's plans had failed and that he had met the requirement to live in the US legally.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

