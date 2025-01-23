Twene Jonas, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, claimed that many Ghanaians have been trying to get him deported from the US

The controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator alleged that these individuals have been filing reports to the authorities to have him deported, but the attempts have been futile

He bragged that he was too powerful to be deported and noted that he was not scared or worried about getting deported from the US

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has accused some Ghanaians of attempting to have him deported from the United States.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Jonas said these individuals reported him to authorities, but their efforts failed.

Jonas stated that he was not worried about deportation, claiming he was too powerful to be removed from the US. He dismissed the attempts as ineffective and said he remained confident about his legal status in the country.

Twene Jonas is known for his outspoken criticisms of Ghanaian leaders and social issues. His blunt remarks have earned him a large online following, but he also faces backlash for his harsh language and insults directed at political figures.

Recently, Jonas addressed reports about Young Don, a Ghanaian social media personality who reportedly imitates his style. Young Don, who moved to the US more recently, gained attention by creating videos that criticised leaders. However, his approach drew significant backlash from Ghanaians both abroad and in Ghana.

Rumours suggest that Young Don has been deported from the US. Jonas, while unable to confirm the claims, shared his thoughts on the matter. He said Young Don’s alleged deportation might be due to mistakes made while attempting to emulate his style.

Twene Jonas explained that his controversial commentary was carefully managed, with protection in place to save him from severe consequences. He suggested that Young Don’s failure to adopt similar measures may have led to his reported deportation.

Twene Jonas's comments on deportation sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

volksbadmoebel said:

"But you said they cannot deport you because Trump is your business Associate.😂"

rhacoolee wrote:

"Ebe like you dey fear ooo 😂😂😂😂 right now you Dey talk saf your heart tier enter your nyash inside."

trg__6lvck_wealth commented:

"Even if they deport him by now deɛɛ he get mobey he can choose not to stay in Ghana.😂"

nhyirabatomby reacted:

"He is married to a white lady with like 5 to 6 months child the Company here he works belongs to the lady’s Dad."

kwabenazlatan4 said:

"You’ll be deported soon, you mark it!!"

Naana Donkor Arthur advises Ghanaians on relocating abroad

Naana Donkor Arthur, a Ghanaian social media personality based in the US, recently shared some advice on immigration with Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh reported that NDA told Ghanaians in their forties to forfeit their dreams of moving to the US as it was counterproductive.

She explained that hustling in the US was very demanding and would prove challenging for people of advanced age.

