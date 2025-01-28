A video of a Ghanaian woman in the US advising her compatriots in that country has gone viral

She urged undocumented Ghanaians in the US not to quit their jobs for fear of being deported

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared diverse opinions on the video

An elderly Ghanaian woman in the US has stirred reactions following her appeal to her compatriots in the country in the wake of the deportation spree by the Donald Trump administration.

This comes after she raised concerns regarding the decision by some undocumented Ghanaians in the US not to go to work over fear of being rounded up by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Looking visibly sad, the woman stressed that having a job comes with enormous benefits hence urging people not to stay home for fear of being deported.

She encouraged undocumented Ghanaians to be steadfast in prayer and trust God to help them overcome this hurdle even though they may not have legal residency.

"I beg you in this country, it is important to have a job. Don't stay home because you fear you might be deported. Having a job is important. What I know is that prayer can solve every problem. Only if you believe, you will go to work and nothing will happen to you."

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 5,000 views and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the woman's advice on deportation

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by the elderly woman.

highest_Luda advised:

"People don't belive prayer works hmmm,if I tell you my encounter in life uou will be surprised."

Řĩċķý et Ðaŵsøñ wrote:

"All those saying prayers can't work do you know the word of God ? Haven't heard how God calmed the heart of the King who had no mercy ? People please don't underestimate prayers edey work oo."

Omaxy01 indicated:

"Madam ad3n. How can prayers do this aba. Encourage them to be careful and get the right documents not to pray."

Linda Kpodo

"See maa what's happening now is the end of the world soo God first wt trust spirit keep advising mu."

richmilla419 indicated:

"I’m sure trump has hired this woman."

Rich indicated:

"When you were going for interview for American 🇺🇸 visa you did fasting and prayers to get,now they are deported people and you don’t have documents the only thing left is praying, thanks mum."

London_Boy added:

"Mommy tell them to get good documents, the mpaebo can not save them this time."

Twene on plans to deport him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian social commentator in the US, Twene Jonas has lashed out at persons trying to get him deported.

In a video, he lamented that some persons are trying desperately to get him deported and have reported him to the US authorities several times.

He was confident that would continue to stay in the US because his documents were intact.

