Seasoned media personality Berla Mundi left many people in awe of how well she was handling her pregnancy journey

A video of her displaying fire dance moves at the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event has gone viral on social media

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked while pregnant, while others talked about how energetic she was

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Celebrated media personality Berla Mundi excited many of her fans when a lovely video of her displaying fire dance moves at the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event surfaced online.

The event was held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at the Kempinski Hotel, and was attended by the brand's ambassadors, social media influencers, the media and invited guests.

Berla Mundi dances hard at the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event. Image Credit: @oshewmedia

Source: TikTok

Berla Mundi's dance moves

Berla was captured through the lens of Ghanaian blogger, Oshew Media, who posted the video on their TikTok page.

In the viral video, the TV3 presenter started to dance with a group of people when others decided to join them.

The heavily pregnant media personality did not let her baby bump get in the way of her enjoyment as she went down low while whining her waist.

She was later captured MCing the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event with technology enthusiast and TV presenter Spiky.

As a Samsung ambassador, Berla had the opportunity to be one of the first people to experience the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Excitedly, she posed with one of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones while showing off her baby bump.

Reactions to Berla Mundi's dance video

Many people in the comment section talked about how Berla handled her pregnancy journey very well after watching the viral dance video.

Others also talked about how pregnancy suited her and that she looked very beautiful as compared to other pregnancy stories where ladies complain about having a big nose or unpleasant looks.

Below are the reactions of social media users who commented on the video of Berla Mundi who was captured dancing while being heavily pregnant:

Ayallah1one said:

"Waaoow, she is rocking that pregnancy with elegance. Go girl, I love your energy."

giftycoffie291 said:

"Ladies u see, work hard n never settle for less. Congratulations Mrs,"

Lammy1 said:

"Had time for her carrier, had time for marriage and see how God has topped it up for her🥰🙏🏽."

Eye Reen said:

"She humbled pregnancy 😂🥰🥰🥰."

user39583491287205 said:

"Where are the "when will u get married" people🤣? God's time is always the best...Congrats mum."

Berla Mundi speaks after pregnancy news trends

YEN.com.gh reported that television presenter and MC, Berla Mundi, made a social media post amid news of her being heavily pregnant trending online.

Berla posted a picture on her X page, a selfie showing off her beautiful facial features, hair, and the top part of the outfit she wore to the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event.

Her fervent fans admired that she went about her day without addressing the pregnancy news, while others talked about how stricken they were about her beauty.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh