Famous Ghanian presenter Berla Mundi excited many of her social media followers when he dropped beautiful pictures on her Instagram page

The post was about her friends who were celebrating their birthdays and she wrote beautiful messages for them

The pictures melted many hearts, with many others admiring her beauty in the comment section

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi got many people admiring her beauty after sharing lovely pictures to celebrate her friend's birthday.

Berla Mundi rocks shorts and a top

In two of the beautiful pictures in the carousel slide of her Instagram post, Berla was dressed in all white. She wore a pair of shorts and a sleeveless top with overlapped neckline.

She beamed with smiles as she carried a little girl in the first frame, and hugged her friend in the second frame while wearing the same outfit.

In the caption of the post, she noted that it was the birthday season for two of her friends whom she adored a lot.

"It’s birthday season!!!"

The TV3 presenter who broke the internet with her pregnancy news dropped a beautiful message for one of her friends Nana Akua. She talked about how much she loved her friend highlighting that they were stuck forever whether she liked it or not.

"My girls are grannies now 😂😂😂. Time to start looking for walking sticks for you both!! Love you babes @nanaakuasmom . You are me are stuck forever, whether you like it or not 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️," Berla wrote to her friend, Nana Akua.

The other part of the birthday message was for her other friend who is the CEO of Busy Bee Paper and Packaging. In jest, she talked about her young friend getting old and would need two walking sticks.

"@busy__bee_paper_packaging you need two walking sticks❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Berla wrote to her friend.

Berla Mundi's post celebrating her friends

Reactions to Berla Mundi's pictures

Birthday wishes poured in for Berla Mundi's two female friends whom she celebrated on her Instagram page.

Others also talked about how beautiful Berla looked in the pictures she shared on her social media page.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the heavily pregnant broadcaster's Instagram post celebrating her friends:

priscill602390 said:

"😅😅😅😅😅 @nanaakuasmom eiii the way 46 looks good on you eh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, as for me the 22 is definitely ok. I am not moving from here 😆😆😆😆😆… You better hold your peace too about it 🥲🥲🥲🤣🤣🤣."

gy_odoi said:

"Two musketeers."

jay___sterling said:

"Beautiful people."

_elikplim said:

"Beautiful images."

pearlyann__ said:

"Berla❤️❤️❤️."

benedicta.dogbey.509 said:

"May God bless her. Happy birthday."

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi dances hard

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned media personality Berla Mundi has left many in awe with how gracefully she is embracing her pregnancy journey.

A viral video from the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event captured her showcasing impressive dance moves, sparking admiration on social media.

While some fans praised her radiant beauty during pregnancy, others marvelled at her remarkable energy and vibrant performance.

