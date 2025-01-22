Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi has flaunted her heavily pregnant belly in videos that surfaced on social media

The fashion icon was at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event where she MCed and flaunted her exquisite style in a two-piece black suit

Many people took to the comment section to express their excitement in seeing Berla pregnant after she tied the knot on January 5, 2024

Seasoned media personality Berla Mundi looks heavily pregnant at a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, which she MCed on January 22, 2025.

Berla Mundi flaunts baby bump

In videos posted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger GHKwaku, Berla Mundi was arriving at the venue. While being ushered into the venue, she was seen covering her belly with her handbag.

For the event, Berla wore a two-piece suit. She wore a black fitted mini dress and covered up with a black double-buttoned suit.

Berla, a Hausa Koko lover, wore a shoulder-length frontal lace wig parted on the side. The edges of the frontal lace wig were neatly curled and laid to perfection.

Berla's makeup had a soft tone as it highlighted her lovely facial features and elevated her beauty.

Meanwhile, the TV3 presenter is the second Ghanaian celebrity after UTV's United Showbiz host, MzGee, to have flaunted their heavily pregnant belly.

Below are videos of Berla Mundi flaunting her baby bump:

Reactions as Berla Mundi flaunts baby bump

Many people took to the comment section to speak about Berla Mundi's heavily pregnant belly, with others joking about her gaining weight due to late-night eating.

Others could not hide their excitement as they dropped congratulatory messages and lovely messages for her in the comments.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the videos of Berla showing off her baby bump:

hayfordaklaku said:

"Berla is covering up. But still the womb watchers eyes are wide open."

gh_cardi_b said:

"Berla stop eating late at night. I love what I’m seeing though😂😂😂😍😍❤️."

achana.martin said:

"I like what I see😍😍😍."

naatorshie100 said:

"I love what I’m seeing 😍."

juttar.juttar said:

"We seeeeeee we don’t judge. Congrats in advance 😍😍😍."

divazone_gh said:

"Awwww my Berla😍❤️."

MzGee's baby bump photos

YEN.com.gh reported that United Showbiz host MzGee announced that she had delivered a baby boy in the United Stated of America.

She took to her Instagram page to share several baby bump pictures of herself, garnering massive congratulatory messages from fans, celebrities and well-wishers.

In one of the pictures, which was the third post she had made, she looked regal in a blue oversized tulle gown and a goddess headpiece.

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked in the pregnancy photos, while others congratulated her in the comments.

