Celebrated television presenter and MC, Berla Mundi, posted a picture on her social media page amid news of her being heavily pregnant trending online

The selfie showed off her beautiful facial looks, hair, and the top part of the outfit she wore to the event

Many of her fervent fans admired that she did not address the pregnancy news, while others talked about her beauty at the Samsung event

Seasoned media personality Berla Mundi has made a social media post amid news of her being heavily pregnant trending on the internet.

Berla Mundi trends amid pregnancy news

Berla took to her X account to make a social media post amid news about her being with child going viral and garnering massive discussions online.

The post was a selfie picture she captured at the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event, which was held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

The selfie was taken from her chest upwards and did not show her baby bump and fine legs.

However, in videos and photos of the seasoned journalist at the event, she wore a black fitted dress that accentuated her fine figure, which she covered up with a black double-buttoned suit.

She accessorised her look by wearing a three-layered pearl necklace. She opted for soft glam as she did not wear too much makeup. Her frontal lace wig was parted on the side, and the edges nicely curled and laid.

In the caption of the post on X, she used trending hashtags to discuss the Samsung event she attended.

"#SamsungGalaxyS25Series #SamsungUnpacked."

Reactions to Berla Mundi's selfie

Many people took to the comment section to admire how beautiful Berla looked for the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event. They complimented her with lovely words.

Others admired the fact that she did not address the trending news about her being pregnant as she went about her life and posted a selfie from the Samsung event.

Below are the diverse opinions people had about Berla's selfie amid news of her being heavily pregnant trending online:

@AduS61078 said:

"Your life choices is what I admire of you."

@mujibshaibu said:

"God no go shame u beautiful."

@AnkamahghKofi said:

"Chief Agenda secretary."

@FlemingKell said:

"😌😌We pray for twins for you 😌."

@azusisme said:

"Always looking beautiful 😍."

@iam_twumasi said:

"Aho)f3 hemaa."

_mr.elroyy said:

"Why Bella in face make big 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔?"

ceccys.bites said:

"Bella is fully-looking beautiful."

