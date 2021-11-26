Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has often been admired for the way she is able to mimic other people so perfectly as if she is those people.

The actress brings her talent and uniqueness to the fore with her ability to act, speak, and totally behave like them.

YEN.com.gh brings you the list of three celebrities who Nadia has perfectly mimicked.

A collage of Counselor Lutterdot, Nadia Buari, and Diana Asamoah. Photo credit: @counselorlutterodt @iamnadiabuari @cecimarfo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

1. Diana Asamoah: Nadia got many people laughing when she funnily mimicked Diana Asamoah in an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh. Asamoah had attended an interview where she introduced herself in a rather funny way. Nadia mimicked her in the said video behaving like the gospel singer. This got many people cracking up as they watched Nadia:

2. Counselor Lutterodt: Nadia also mimicked the controversial counselor in a funny way. Lutterdot had stated emphatically in an interview that it is unwise for any girl to go into a relationship in the name of love. He argued that it is best to go after money because love will come. Nadia mimicked Lutterodt making her voice just like his:

3. Cecilia Marfo: The most recent of Nadia’s videos is the one in which she mimicked Cecilia Marfo. She joined the ‘washawasay’ challenge singing and behaving just like the gospel minstrel. She got many people laughing so hard with others calling her a talented actress:

Nadia celebrates 39th birthday

Meanwhile, Nadia turned 39 years old on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

She started off her birthday by sharing lovely photos and thanking God for her mercies.

Later in the afternoon, she shared photos of her preparation for her birthday party.

Fella Makafui joins washawasay challenge

In other news, Fella Makafui cracked ribs with a funny video of her also mimicking Cecilia Marfo’s ‘Washawasay’ music challenge.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Fella is seen leading her team of three others to do the drama and dance as the challenge goes.

Two of the team members appeared startled when she gestured with her hand for them to go back and dance.

Fella then joined the three in a beautiful choreography making heartwarming moves.

