Diminutive Kumawood actor Don Little and Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown melted many hearts with their bond on Onua Showtime

In videos aired on the show on Sunday, January 26, 2025, Don Little sat on McBrown's lap as they co-hosted her show

The videos and photos from the show got many people laughing hard, while others admired their bond

Diminutive Kumawood actor Don Little and Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown displayed an incredible bond on Onua Showtime, aired on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

McBrown and Don Little on Onua Showtime

In viral videos that surfaced online, Don Little sat on the lap of Mrs McBrown Mensah while she hosted Onua Showtime.

In the video, the diminutive actor said that he was cohosting the show with her, however, due to his height, he was half and she was one. Therefore joining her on the show would make them one and a half host.

This made the Kids Lounge by McBrown owner burst out into laughter as she tried to control her laughter while hosting the show.

"I cannot control myself," McBrown said while laughing hard at Don Little joke.

Since Don Little wanted to sit on McBrown's lap, she noted that the extra chair beside her would not be necessary since that was meant for the diminutive actor.

Photos of Don Little and McBrown

Reactions to McBrown and Don Little on Onua Showtime

The video of Don Little and McBrown got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they shared their views on the diminutive actor's jokes.

Others also admired the bond between Don Little and McBrown. They admired the fact that she allowed him to be himself on her Onua showtime show.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users:

e__akua said:

"Nana Ama felt like carrying him😂😂😂."

abenamandy81 said:

"Empress ataade3 no 😩❤️❤️."

dziedzormfranks said:

"Don Little’s morale go up…. It’s just nice to watch 😂😂😂😂😍😍."

kwaw_legacy said:

"Aaah , what her Excellency dey do to this gown man yi. Mama abeg this no be Maxim oo 😁😁."

_fav_rite said:

"This is total humiliation 😂😂😍."

obaapa akua said:

"I couldn't stop laughing. The program was nice."

user78181441872258 said:

"I can't stop laughing 😂😂😂🤣"

HALA MADRID said:

"So why did u turn the camera for us to see who's holding the phone 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Just kidding don't take it serious."

🦋❤️Nhana Arkosua 🤎💜🇬🇭 said:

"Mama teacher her son to do his homework 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Don Little and McBrown dancing

McBrown says she paid over ¢90k in fees in 2024

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown highlighted the benevolent activities she undertook in 2024.

Assuming the role of a guest on her show, Onua Showtime, she stated that she paid over GH¢90k in school fees for needy persons.

Ghanaians applauded her for always helping those in need, while her kind heart caught the admiration of many.

