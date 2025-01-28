An old video of Prophet Ogyaba showcasing his dance talent has resurfaced on social media with many Ghanaians reacting

Due to the controversy surrounding the pastor's extra-marital affair with his side chick, the video has infuriated many people

Many Ghanaians who saw the video have commented to express their outrage at the ungodly behaviour from the man of God

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Leader and founder of the Ogyaba Ministries, Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Prophet Ogyaba is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

This was after a lady named Cassie publicly alleged that he was engaged in an extra-marital affair with her.

Prophet Ogyaba shows off his dance moves in an old video amid his side chick brouhaha. Photo credit: @Dr Ogyaba oberempong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Following this, Prophet Ogyaba admitted in a viral TikTok video to the allegation and provided his side of the story.

He said he was not going to pretend and act holy, admitting to having cheated on his wife with the side chick.

"I'm not wood. I'm a human with blood running through my veins. Yes, I had an affair with her, but she wanted to be my second wife, which I refused. She thought I was going to divorce my wife for her," he said.

This has sparked conversations on social media, with Ghanaians expressing their disappointment in him. Many stated that his behaviour contradicted the fundaments of Christianity.

However, amid the ongoing controversy over his affair with Cassie, a singer in his church, an old video of prophet Ogyaba exhibiting his dancing prowess has gone viral.

Reaction to prophet Ogyaba's dancing video

The re-emergence of this old video has infuriated the public even more, as they thronged the comments section to question his apparent lack of remorse.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of these reactions.

@sammyamfo said:

"Can someone tell the pastor that the chopping isn’t the problem but his defense to this issue without any regrettable regret is bad."

@int_jayone replied:

"Sir I don’t know if you’re married but do you feel any remorse for the things you do behind your wife or girlfriend?."

@SweezHoney also said:

"Seriously the way I respected this pastor eh n because of shame he is acting like this am disappointed paa boi."

@Freddy commented:

"How will you blame him when people are so gullible and will go and sit under his feet and worship him as their pastor."

@Vee also commented:

"Who are you to judge a man of God,sometimes the things we judge them can easily be forgiven by God,besides no one knows the covenant he has with God."

Ogyaba accuses Cassie of siphoning GH₵370k

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba said his side chick siphoned GH₵370k from him about four months ago after their affair.

While providing details of his extra-marital affair with the singer, he suggested that the lady had attempted to blackmail him with recordings.

Apart from the money Ogyaba claimed to have given her while together, the man of God also claimed to have bought a car for his side chick.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh