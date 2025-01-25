Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about the benevolent activities she undertook in 2024

During an interview on Onua Showtime, she stated that she paid over GH¢90k in school fees for needy persons

Many social media users applauded her for always helping those in need, while others admired her kind heart

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown said that in 2024, she paid over GH¢90,000 in school fees for needy people.

Nana Ama McBrown says she paid over GH¢90k in school fees for needy persons in 2024. Image Credit: @onuatv

McBrown pays school fees

During an exclusive interview on Onua Showtime on Friday, January 24, 2025, Mrs McBrown Mensah opened up about the charitable deeds she undertook in 2024.

Joining the show as a guest rather than a host, she told the interim host, Kwesi Ernest, that she catered for the school fees of several needy people.

Explaining why she loved doing humanitarian deeds, Mrs McBrown Mensah said that it was through the unwavering support of Ghanaians that the brand McBrown was formed.

She said that in 2026, she would have spent 25 years in the entertainment industry because she started in 2001. she said that it was through the grace of God that she had become successful; hence, it was her duty to help those who needed help.

"If you up there, you have to look down and help people as much as you can. As for the humanitarian job, I do it. I do it in such as way that I list all the brands I work for and when each of them pay me, I set a portion aside for humanitarian duties," she said.

The 47-year-old actress stated that she would rather pay her tithes on the street than in church and even asked a famous Ghanaian blogger to attest that she paid school fees of over GH¢90,000 in 2024.

She said that she undertakes such charitable duties. However, she does not announce or publicise all of them. She said it was only on her birthday that many people learned about such donations.

Reactions to McBrown's charity initiative

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to McBrown's charitable deeds she mentioned on Onua TV:

lawstiki said:

"God bless you Her Excellency."

realmharmie_dorkie said:

You are indeed a Queen ❤️❤️❤️

bettyandrews500 said:

"God richly bless you ❤️🙌."

rebecca_obiri_yeboah said:

"More blessing upon ur life Nana🙌🙌😍."

afia1604 said:

"God bless you❤️."

karikarinanaakosuapokuah said:

"God blessed you mummy."

pretty_baraka said:

"👏🙌👏🙏May God bless her 🙏."

frimpomaahobaa said:

"Name some ghana celebrities? Me: Nana Ama McBrown and the rest 🔥❤️❤️."

Fan overjoyed after meeting McBrown

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Nana Made In China was overjoyed when he met Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown driving around Kasoa.

In the video, while strolling by the roadside, Nana spotted the seasoned actress driving her red Ford Ranger Raptor. She waved joyfully at the TikToker, who shouted her name at the top of his voice.

Many people in the comments spoke about McBrown having a beautiful heart for acknowledging the TikToker, while others expressed different opinions.

