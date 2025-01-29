Shatta Wale, in a video, flaunted a new BMW 4 Series 420i Coupe M Sport convertible he acquired with money from his recent Betway winnings

The dancehall musician also flaunted his other expensive cars including a Mercedes Benz S-Class he had parked on his mansion's premises

Shatta Wale advised his fans to use their massive bet winnings to purchase assets like houses, cars and land for themselves

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has acquired a new BMW 4 Series 420i Coupe M Sport with his recent betting wins.

The Shatta Movement leader recently announced on social media that he had won over GH¢300,000 from Betway’s Aviator, an online crash iGaming game.

Shatta Wale also shared a screen recording of his successful attempt at playing the virtual plane game, earning him a large sum of money.

In a viral social media video, Shatta Wale confirmed that he paid for his latest car acquisition, a white BMW 4 Series 420i Coupe M Sport convertible with his massive bet winnings.

He also flaunted the car alongside his other expensive cars including his Lamborghini Urus, Dodge Charger, Range Rover and Mercedes Benz S-Class.

The dancehall musician's cars were parked on the premises of the new mansion in Trassaco Estate he recently bought for a reported staggering $2.5 million, equivalent to GH₵36,739,798 after returning to Ghana from his performance at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica on December 31, 2024.

In the video, Shatta Wale noted that, unlike others, he had decided to invest a portion of the bet money in securing the convertible as a gift to himself. He urged fans to use their bet winnings to purchase assets like houses, cars and lands.

The dancehall musician beamed with excitement as he captured his baby mama and girlfriend Maali leaving the premises of his mansion in a new unregistered white Range Rover.

Per check on the internet, the BMW 4 Series 420i Coupe M Sport convertible's price starts at $51,695 and goes up to $73,245 depending on the trim and options available to the user.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale flaunting his new BMW 4 Series 420i Coupe M Sport convertible:

Shatta Wale's new BMW stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

hypedteens_promo commented:

"Where’s the Escalade he bought on his birthday? anaa “settings” 😂😂?"

_amcharles said:

"Be happy when others are making it in life 👏. We all gonna eat."

konkonsa_247 commented:

"How many colours those the Dodge charger have?🤔🤔."

tony_scriptwriter said:

"That means without Betway money, he can't buy an expensive car anaa?"

constanceowusu98 commented:

"The one he bought last year nu, is it in Ghana 🇬🇭 or still on the sea?"

cantrushgreatness4199 said:

"See as I make happy seeing this 😍."

Michy GH's new Dodge Ram suffers damage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy GH's new 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup suffered damages at a filling station.

A video showed Shatta Wale's baby mama in a heated confrontation with a fuel station attendant who caused a dent in her car's windscreen while cleaning it.

Michy GH demanded that the fuel station attendant pay for the repairs of the damages the car suffered.

