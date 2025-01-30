R2Bees Perform At Beautiful Lady's Wedding Ceremony, Mugeez Looks Handsome In Lowcut
- R2Bees performed at a beautiful lady's wedding ceremony and they thrilled guests with a beautiful performance
- In a video shared on the music duo's Instagram page, they rocked all-white outfits as they got the guests dancing
- Mugeez, who has rocked his signature dreadlocks for the majority of his career, rocked a lowcut hairdo instead
Ghanaian music duo R2Bees delivered an exciting performance at a wedding ceremony, getting guests on their feet with their hit songs.
In a video shared on their Instagram page, the pair wore matching white outfits as they performed for the crowd. The music duo's energy and stage presence kept the guests entertained, making the wedding celebration even more memorable.
Rashid Abdul Mugeez has worn dreadlocks for most of his career but surprised many with a new lowcut hairstyle. Despite the change in appearance, his vocals remained strong as he sang the chorus of Tonight.
The song, released in 2016 and featuring Wizkid, has remained a fan favourite over the years. Guests at the wedding sang along and danced to their heart's content.
The music video for the song was talked about when it was released, with the visuals shot by music director Sesan Ogunro who has received applause for his amazing job.
Reactions to R2Bees, Mugeez's new hairstyle
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.
blessing_emmanuel__ said:
"I love this music so much and it is forever Evergreen.🎵"
__linaapril wrote:
"@r2beesmusic def gonna perform on my wedding day ngl."
betterdaysidris said:
"Tha most underrated Afrobeat song which deserve a @recordingacademy , People Will thank Me later."
_justbryce.abloh said:
"@wizkidayo x @r2beesmusic is always bangerrrrr🔥🤤.🦅"
liifeofsammuel commented:
"It's a dream for me to meet the one and only #MugeesxKamikaze. You guys took us to the next level."
sonofache said:
"Refuse to be broke 🔥🔥🔥 refuse to say yall ain’t legendary."
joeyy_crack wrote:
"MY FAVORITE ARTIST IN THIS WORLD LOVE YOU GUYS😍."
phobia4321 commented:
"Biggest bird BIGWIZ.🦅"
donperion86 said:
"Song is a classic.🔥"
Black Sherif releases a new song
Black Sherif also excited the music world by releasing a new song featuring Nigerian singer Fireboy this week.
YEN.com.gh reported that the musician released a music video in addition to the new song that is trending online.
Fans have mostly praised the emotional depth of the song and the vocal abilities of Fireboy and Black Sherif.
