Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has released a new song titled ‘Jo Lese’, and fans are loving it. The song dropped on Thursday, January 30, 2025, a day after the musician announced its release on X (formerly Twitter).

Shatta Wale drops a new song with a danceable vibe. Photo source: Shatta Wale

Source: Instagram

‘Jo Lese’ is Shatta Wale’s second song of the year. His first release, ‘African Mandiba’, was a tribute to Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel. The song gained attention after Shatta Wale performed at Vybz Kartel’s ‘Freedom Street’ concert in Jamaica on December 31, 2024.

The event, held at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston, featured top dancehall artists like Spice, Popcaan, Skilibeng, and Bounty Killer. Shatta Wale was the only African artiste on the lineup.

Unlike ‘African Mandiba’, which had a dancehall sound, ‘Jo Lese’ is an Afrobeats track. It has a catchy beat and danceable rhythm. This has quickly made it popular among fans. Many Shatta Movement followers have shared their excitement on social media, praising the new song.

Shatta Wale's new song stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Skelly_TBR said:

"The different between Shatta and other artists in the world is that he never disappoint his fans,always giving us different genre of music,to be honest i don’t remember the last time i listened to a different artist with my phone 😭♥️i love you daddy."

Marts-tv commented:

"Am feeling the song in my bed now ❤❤❤am feeling the sound saaaa herrr Banger for the Val’s day."

wybioneldeparmastarl-v7v said:

"Heyy from now going any artist in Ghana who compare him or her self to Shatta Wale the King 👑 again will get lashes from me🎶🇬🇭🇳🇬🇯🇲."

friendlyguy9 commented:

"Am Nigerian yet I must confess this song is a banger. When you hear a good song,you will know it without stress. The beat is making me go gaga."

HighestGangsterDc said:

"Let’s hit 1 million views in a week , Anytime I get like I will comeback and listen to this masterpiece again …SM4LIFE."

amosshowers6061 said:

"Oh the Africa Dancehall king Shatta.This song really song Nigeria 🇳🇬 shatta is too 🔥 talented for Ghana 🇬🇭 bad heart industry 💔 but he always prevail above all odds.If we believe let give thousand likes to this comment for the king."

Source: YEN.com.gh