Who is Omar Sterling? Age, real name, son, music career, latest updates

Many artists worldwide are exceptionally talented but have been more successful as part of a group and not as solo artists. For example, you might know how One Direction produced hit after hit, but their careers plummeted when they split. The situation is no different in Ghana, where R2Bees have dominated airwaves for over a decade. R2Bees is a hip-hop duo comprising Omar Sterling and his cousin Rashid Mugeez.

2007 was the year Omar Sterling, and his cousin entered the Ghanaian hip-hop scene and have since released five studio albums. While they have been quite successful, people have often wondered what their careers would have been like if they were solo artists.

Omar Sterling’s profile summary

Birth name Faisal Hakeem Popular as Omar Sterling Nickname Paedae Place of birth Tema, Ghana Gender Male Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Africa Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Girlfriend Phebe Cousin Rashid Mugeez Occupation Artist Genre Hip-hop Group R2Bees Debut 2007

Who is Omar Sterling?

Ghanaian rapper Omar Sterling was born as Faisal Hakeem in the Tema region of Accra. How old is Omar Sterling? His date of birth is unknown, as is the case with his private life.

Sterling attended primary, junior, and secondary school in Tema. He grew up with his cousin Rashid Mugeez, and they struck a friendship that would continue into their adult lives.

Career beginnings

Since their school days, Omar Sterling and Rashid Mugeez loved music. They used to rap together at school, and as a result, they desired to be professional artists upon completing their studies. Their dream came to life in 2007 when they formed R2Bees.

While still in school, Omar and his cousin would represent their school in rap competitions. Their ambition to be pros was boosted when they got to participate in the popular radio competition Kasahare.

They were among the favourites, having won most contests and performed at many shows. Most of Omar Sterling’s songs are collaborations with his cousin.

Professional debut

Yawa Gal is R2Bees' first single was released in August of 2008. The next song was the hit single I Dey Mad featuring Unda melodies. The debut album of R2Bees came out in 2009, and it was called Da Revolution. It topped most radio charts for weeks. The album had 17 tracks and had guest appearances from artists like Sarkodie, Samini, Kwaw Kese and Wande Coal.

Their second studio album, Da Revolution II: Refuse to be Broke, was released in 2013. It also had guest appearances from established artists like Davido, Wizkid, Voicemail, Tinchy Stryder and Sherifa Gunu. KillBeatz produced the album.

In 2013, the duo was nominated for Best International Act at the 2013 BET Awards. Even though they did not win, it put them in the international spotlight. They have worked with global stars like Ed Sheeran, Mr Eazi, DJ Breezy, Fuse ODG and many more. Below is a complete list of R2Bees' albums:

Da Revolution I (2009)

Da Revolution II (2012)

Omar Sterling – Victory Through Harmony (2017)

Site 15 (2019)

Back 2 Basics (2021)

Omar Sterling’s Nineteen Ninety track shows he has what it takes to make it as a solo artist. Many of Omar Sterling’s quotes have been lifted from the lyrics of his solo tracks. That is why he is the biggest star in the R2Bees camp.

Is Omar Sterling married?

Omar Sterling is focused on his music career and has not settled down into marriage. The rapper is in a relationship with a girl named Phebe. Netizens got to see her face in 2021 when she celebrated their son’s birthday. However, the name of Omar Sterling’s son has also not been disclosed to the public.

Previously, it was alleged that Omar Sterling and turned lawyer Sandra Ankobiah were an item. However, none of the parties came forward to confirm this rumour.

Omar Sterling's net worth and awards

There is no doubt that R2Bees is one of Ghana’s most successful musical groups. They have won awards like:

Ghana Music Awards’ Group of the Year (2015)

Artiste of the Year (2013)

Hiplife/ HipHop Artiste of the Year (2013)

Group of the Year (2013),

Best Collaboration of the Year (2013)

Vodafone Song of the Year (2013)

Highlife Song of the Year (2013)

Afropop Song of the Year (2011)

Collaboration of the Year (2011).

His net worth is estimated to be around $5 million as of 2022. However, this information is not verifiable and hence not reliable.

Latest update

The singer released a song titled Dangerous Love. As usual, it was a collaboration with Efya and Mugeez of R2Bees. It is one of the 20 tracks of his last album, Same Earth Different Worlds. Since then, Omar has been relatively silent.

Omar Sterling's fast facts

Does the group R2Bees perform in Twi? Yes, they sing and rap in the native language, Twi and Pidgin. Is Omar Sterling a rapper? Yes, he is a rapper who prefers the HipHop subgenre hiplife, a mix of rap with sounds of Afropop and reggae. Which international artists have Omar Sterling shared a stage with? He has performed on the same stage with J Holiday and Mario. When did Omar Sterling start his rap career? He used to rap from school, but his professional debut came in 2007. Where does Omar Sterling come from? He hails from the Tema region of Accra. How many studio albums does R2Bees have? They have five studio albums. Is Omar Sterling single? While he is not married, Omar is also not single as he has a girlfriend. What is Omar Sterling’s real name? His real name is Faisal Hakeem.

Omar Sterling is a Ghanaian vocal artist who has worked with big artists on the African continent like Davido and Wizkid. He is best known as one-half of R2Bees, which was in 2012 featured in the Forbes' list of African Celebrities to watch in 2013. They did not disappoint as they took Ghanaian music to the international stage, having performed alongside the likes of J Holiday and Mario.

