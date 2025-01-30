Funny Face in a video he shared on his Instagram page looked handsome as he rocked a fashionable outfit and stood in the middle of a busy road

The comedian was feeling himself as the camera recorded him and thanked God for his life as a touching gospel tune played in the background

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were happy to see Funny Face doing well and expressed their joy at seeing him in good health

Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has shared a new video on Instagram, showing him in a stylish outfit while standing in the middle of a busy road.

Funny Face looks handsome in a new video. Photo source: funnyface

Source: Instagram

In the video, a gospel song played in the background as he expressed gratitude for his life.

Many Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, happy to see him in good health after a difficult 2024. Last year, the comedian battled severe mental health issues, which affected his career and relationships with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, their children, and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Throughout 2024, Funny Face made headlines for public breakdowns on social media. He accused Vanessa Nicole of having an affair with numerous individuals in the industry and claimed a secret DNA test showed he was not the father of their twins. He made numerous unfounded allegations against numerous public figures.

Funny Face was admitted to Pantang Hospital for psychiatric treatment and was later discharged. However, his condition worsened, leading to more public outbursts. The comedian has since recovered and seems to be doing very well now.

Funny face sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

samuelbadger1 said:

"My Boss you're handsome. Thank God for how far He has brought us."

youngking7670 reacted:

"Thank you lord Jesus 🙏🏽 😢😢grateful..👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏keep the 🔥 burning..can't wait to see bro."

ayaw_tu_veli said:

"This is how we have all waited to see you❤️🙌 Gye Nyame."

adwoarhbornrich commented:

"Awww l am happy for you 😍. God loves you dearly bro.😍"

kross_parker said:

"Yaw Boateng ma guyyyyy. Asumor dunaa kpakpa. 😂"

Mc Yaa Yeboah debunks A Plus rumours

Mc Yaa Yeboah has debunked rumours regarding herself and Member Of Parliament Kwame A Plus.

YEN.com.gh reported that she addressed swirling rumours that she and A Plus had a baby together. She was not happy about the rumour.

She vehemently denied these rumours and noted that some people were trying to taint her reputation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh