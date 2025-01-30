Mc Yaa Yeboah has denied having a child with musician and politician A Plus, expressing her displeasure over the rumours

She mentioned that her daughter being tagged as A Plus' child is one of the rumours she has heard about herself that hurts her the most

The media personality mentioned that she even considered taking legal action against the person who started the rumour but later rescinded the idea

Ghanaian media personality Mc Yaa Yeboah has dismissed claims that she has a child with musician and politician A Plus.

She expressed her frustration over the false rumours, stating that they have caused unnecessary speculation about her personal life.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Yeboah made it clear that the allegations were baseless. Speaking on the claims that her daughter was fathered by A Plus, she described it as one of the most hurtful rumours she has ever encountered.

The speculation was started by controversial actress Afia Schwarzenegger in 2024 who alleged that the media personality had a child with A Plus.

Mc Yaa Yeboah did not take the accusations lightly and admitted that she initially considered legal action against those spreading the misinformation. However, after careful thought, she decided against it.

Setting the record straight, Yeboah emphasised that her private life should not be subject to public scrutiny. She stated that her personal relationships and choices were not matters that should warrant scrutiny. Addressing the rumour head-on, she insisted that the claims were entirely false and urged Ghanaians to disregard them.

She also expressed disappointment in how easily false narratives gain traction, with women who are rising through the ranks in the media space.

