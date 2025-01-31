Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah caused a stir on social media when he was made to mention his top three Ghanaian musicians during an interview with Abeiku Santana

He mentioned Sarkodie, and Daddy Lumba, however, he added a Nigerian singer Big Jonn without knowing he was fully Nigerian

Many people reacted to Ramsey in the comment section of the post, while others were disappointed no one in the studio knew Young Jonn

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Celebrated Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah listed his top three Ghanaian musicians and one name he mentioned got many questioning his knowledge of music.

Ramsey Nouah mentions his top Ghanaina musicians. Image Credit: @sarkodie, Getty Images and @ramseynouah

Source: Instagram

Ramsey Nouah lists his favourite Ghanaian musicians

During an interview with Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana, Ramsey Noush was asked to mention his top three Ghanaian musicians.

He mentioned rapper Sarkodie and eulogised him saying that he was as talented as the Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga.

"He looks like our M.I," he happily said in the interview.

The A Country Called Ghana movie star also mentioned the name of legendary Ghanaian Highlife, Daddy Lumba, while expressing deep admiration for Sarkodie.

The Nigerian actor tried finding the name of the musician behind the hit song Big Big Things. He noted that he loved the creator of the song so much, however, he struggled to find his name.

He sang the famous trending line of the song, Big-big things ni mo like (ya-ya, ya) and asked Santana to help him out with the musician behind the hit song.

"There is another guy I love so much. You will not even know whether he is Ghanaian or Nigerian," he said.

Santana tried to help him out by mentioning the names of Ghanaian musicians such as KiDi, So It Goes crooner Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, King Promise, or Shatta Wale, but he said it was none of them.

Ramsey tried describing him as best as he could by saying that the musician used to be a producer and had dreadlocks.

Many people in the comment section corrected Ramsey and told him that Young Jonn was the musician behind the hit song. However, he was not Ghanaian but Nigerian.

Reactions to Ramsey Noauh's list

Many people took to the comment section of the interview to correct Ramsey Nouah about the name of the musician behind the Big Big Things hit song.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video:

elvinthedon said:

"He mistook young john to be Ghanaian 😂."

Travel Plug Gh said:

"So no one in the Studio knows big big things by young John 😩 Jiggy."

Chief said:

"But young jonn is Nigerian."

Gina Cynthia said:

"I don’t understand he’s from Nigeria."

Ora Qweku Ampofo said:

"Young John has no Ghanaian background. he is 100% Nigerian."

Mhyzz Bherry Bhrown🫦🫶🇬🇭 said:

"How did he manage to understand sarkodie’s raps😂."

Below is the full video

Blacko's Lord I'm Amazed trends

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Black Sherif's recently released single Lord I'm Amazed earned a spot on the UK Afrobeats singles chart.

In reports circulating online, the instant hit single peaked at the tenth position less than a month after it was released online.

Scores of fans took to social media with excitement to share their thoughts on Black Sherif's new milestone

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh