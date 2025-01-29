Beenie Man, in a video, claimed that he was from the Ashanti tribe despite being a Jamaican music legend

The dancehall star also explained the meaning of his popular catchphrase and its link to the Asante people

Beenie Man's claim of being an Ashanti man has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Legendary Grammy-award-winning Jamaican dancehall artiste Moses Anthony Davis OD, popularly known as Beenie Man, has claimed to be an Ashanti man from Ghana.

Jamaican legend Beenie Man claims he is an Ashanti and explains the meaning of his popular catchphrase. Photo source: @kingbeenieman and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The veteran musician appeared on a recent episode of the popular American podcast, Drink Champs where he discussed his music career and personal life with the hosts, rapper N.O.R.E and record executive and disc jockey, DJ EFN.

During their conversation, Beenie Man admitted to creating his own words and inserting them into most of his songs' lyrics. N.O.R.E asked the Jamaican dancehall legend about the use of his famous catchphrase 'Zagga Zow' in his Girls Dem Sugar collaboration with American singer Mya, from his 2000 album, Art and Life.

The Jamaican dancehall musician explained he was an Ashanti man from Ghana and that the catchphrase was a local name for a woman's heavy backside.

He urged the two hosts, N.O.R.E and DJ EFN to travel from the US to Ghana and verify his claims from people who belong to the Ashanti tribe based in the Ashanti Region.

Beenie Man's musical connection to Ghana

Despite being born in the Waterhouse district of Kingston, Jamaica in 1972 and living most of his life abroad, Beenie Man has had a musical connection to Ghana since he became an international music superstar.

The Jamaican music legend featured on Nigerian star 2face Idibia's 2004 song, Nfana Ibaga (No Problem) alongside Ghanaian hip-life originator Reggie Rockstone. He also travelled to Ghana for the song's video shoot and performed at high-profile music concerts.

Beenie Man also collaborated with Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy on the latter's 2020 hit single, Shuga. He also performed as a guest artiste at the 2021 edition of the Burninton Music Group CEO's BHIM concert at the Grand Arena inside the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Below is the video of Beenie Man claiming to be an Ashanti man:

Beenie Man's Ashanti man claims stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Judith Prempeh commented:

"On behalf of Asante’s, we don’t have the letter “z” in Asante Twi, but for Bernie’s sake, we accept it."

Joe Winna said:

"Yes, it's true, we have a song you can find those words, zagga, zagga, zagga true, ɔbiara wɔ ne dɔfo, akyenkyina wɔ ne dɔfo."

FUTURE commented:

"I'm an Ashanti but I have never heard that before."

Darko Richard said:

"Eiiii really...😆😆😆so u from Ghana? I'm going to tell Otumfuo."

Trophyqueen commented:

"Omg 🤣Rock stone pls come and explain to us wai."

Shatta Wale buys new BMW

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale bought a new expensive BMW and flaunted it on social media.

The dancehall musician said that he bought the car with the money he won from playing an online betting game.

Shatta Wale also advised his fans on how they could make proper investments with the money they won from bets.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh